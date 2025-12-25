Skip to Content
Thursday’s Headlines: Merry Christmas Edition

Day off today, but we'll be back tomorrow.

12:01 AM EST on December 25, 2025

The Streetsblog Photoshop Desk

We're off today, and we wish you a very Merry Christmas!

We'll be back tomorrow with more news and more of our annual Streetsie Awards (read what you've missed here).

And don't forget, we're still in the middle of our December Donation Drive. Give whatever you can to help us keep the lights on for another year.

Please donate.Click here to donate.

Streetsblog provides high-quality journalism and analysis for free — which is something to be celebrated in an era of paywalls. Once a year, we ask for your tax-deductible donations to support our reporters and editors as they advance the movement to end car dependency in our communities.

If you already support our work, thank you! If not, can we ask for your help? This year's fundraiser includes a special gift for our biggest supporters. Don't miss out.

Together, we can create a more livable, walkable, bikeable, equitable and enjoyable city for all. Happy holidays from the Streetsblog team!

