Thursday’s Headlines: A Huge DOT Win Edition

We were going to complain today about the Department of Transportation's latest version of its "Truck Smart" ad campaign and its tagline, "Size matters."

"Gross," we were going to say. "Talking about trucks with a penis joke. That's so primitive! Ew, OMG!"

Graphic: DOT

We were going to opine about how trotting out some old schmaltz is not suitable for a topic as important as truck safety. And the DOT does a great job of reminding truckers to check their blind spots, to look for pedestrians and cyclists, to give plenty of space when passing, to drive safely and to stay on truck routes. So we were going to say this is no laughing matter.

But you know us, before we reconsidered, we were planning to scour the internet for other uses of the time-worn genital pun so we could compare DOT to DrPenis.com or the personal injury firm of Morgan & Morgan or the Renuance Cosmetic Surgery Center, which created an international incident when it posted "Size Matters" on a billboard with a takeout coffee cup labeled "B" and a larger one labeled "D," in case you missed the joke.

But we refrained from doing all those things because we found ourselves spending most of the day actually talking about the DOT "Truck Smart" campaign and realized we couldn't say anything bad about it for one simple reason: The entire point of an ad campaign is to get people talking — and the DOT clearly achieved that goal!

So, indeed, size does matter — in this case, the magnitude of DOT's messaging. Big props to all!

In other news from a slow day:

Trump: If you go to Japan and South Korea and Malaysia, they have a very small car… Very small and really cute. You’re not allowed to build them and I have authorized the secretary to immediately approve the production of those cars. pic.twitter.com/MT6qchy8Bk — Acyn (@Acyn) December 3, 2025

People are often saying that we over-react to the recklessness of car drivers, but is it too much to ask that they don't hit us when we are standing right in front of them?