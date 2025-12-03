Wednesday’s Headlines: Biden Their Time Edition

Streetsblog provides high-quality journalism and analysis for free — which is something to be celebrated in an era of paywalls. Once a year, we ask for your tax-deductible donations to support our reporters and editors as they advance the movement to end car dependency in our communities.
The other day we noticed that a sign installed by the Department of Transportation to herald the role then-President Joe Biden played in funding the completion of the Brooklyn Bridge bike lane (above) had been quietly taken down (below).
We wondered if the sudden disappearance of Amtrak Joe was linked to the city's ongoing battles with President Trump over such near-and-dear transportation initiatives such as congestion pricing, bike lanes, the 34th Street busway and the Second Avenue Subway.
So we asked DOT about why a sign that was installed well after the Brooklyn Bridge bike path was completed and that remained in place almost a year into the Trump administration, vanished as conflicts between the White House and City Hall mount.
DOT wouldn't put anything on the record, but said the "temporary" Biden sign was simply removed because the project had been completed.
Yeah, sure, ok. Well, whatever the story, sorry, Joe, we hardly knew ye!
In other stories:
- First, before we get to other news, it's time to thank everyone who donated on the first full day of our December Donation Drive (which this year, includes a special perk for our biggest supporters). So, thank you, Shane! Thank you, Ron! Thanks, Graham! Thanks, Richard F! Thanks, Jeff! Thanks, Peter! Thanks, Nicolas! Thanks, Margaret! Thanks, Mark! Thanks, Hindy! Thanks, Anne! Thanks, Thomas!
- We mentioned it in yesterday's headlines, but Gothamist did a full report on the DOT's decision to choose Tranzito and not Oonee to provide secure bike parking.
- According to MTA CEO Janno Lieber, now that Eric Adams is out of the way, the city should have no problem building the legally required 30 miles of dedicated bus lanes per year. (amNY)
- Lieber also said he would unveil "European-styled" fare enforcement on city buses. (PIX11)
- And Lieber also said that he is getting a clearer picture of what "disadvantaged business" contracting the Trump administration will allow the MTA to do with the Second Avenue Subway project. To be clear, this Daily News headline does not match the reporting in the story.
- But, alas, the Post was not impressed by Lieber's budget spin.
- Jersey City voters endorsed street safety in Tuesday's mayoral runoff, sending Jim McGreevey to the dustbin of history. (NY Post, NY Times, Gothamist)
- Could the Atlantic Yards boondoggle finally have a happy ending? (The City)
- Here's some faint praise: After meeting with the outgoing mayor, incoming Mayor Zohran Mamdani said that his predecessor did some "good things," such as the City of Yes rezoning initiative as well as trash containerization. “I think these are the two examples,” Mamdani said. The two?! You mean there are no more?! (NYDN)
- Mind your Fs and Ms starting on Monday. (amNY)
- We've been screaming, "Now do cars!" to the New York Times for years now — but when the Gray Lady finally listens, she still messes up. True, the Paper of Record accurately pointed out that driverless cars will be safer than regular cars — this is scientific fact: "We may be on the path to eliminating traffic deaths as a leading cause of mortality in the United States," Jonathan Slotkin, a neurosurgeon, wrote in his op-ed. "While many see this as a tech story, I view it as a public health breakthrough." Um, sorry, doc, but cars are not merely a disaster because their drivers injure hundreds of thousands of Americans every year; cars have had a deleterious effect on virtually every part of American life. They have distorted our land-use decisions, championed suburban sprawl, undermined kids' independence, ruined public health, warmed the planet, even contributed to mental decline — none of which is mentioned in Slotkin's piece. Nor did he mention that driverless cars will likely lead to more driving, as people will send their cars back home after being dropped off at work. So, New York Times, you're on notice: From here on in, we're going to remind you, "Now do all kinds of cars!"
- On the other hand, the Times did a great job publishing this Shoupian op-ed from an investment bigwig urging the city to monetize the curb to pay for free buses. Hear, hear!
- As expected, Instacart has sued to block the city's effort to get the company to stop exploiting workers. (NY Post)
- Hell Gate did the full Olivia Nuzzi treatment on a steamy MTA scandal.
- Queens DA Melinda Katz got a stunningly high prison sentence in the case of the incompetent and depraved (but murderous?) driver who killed a woman in 2022. (QNS)
- The new biking events calendar is here!
- Finally, the New Yorker's Roz Chast found the car culture implication of the Trump administration's new approach to history: