Wednesday’s Headlines: Biden Their Time Edition

Click here to donate. Streetsblog provides high-quality journalism and analysis for free — which is something to be celebrated in an era of paywalls. Once a year, we ask for your tax-deductible donations to support our reporters and editors as they advance the movement to end car dependency in our communities. If you already support our work, thank you! If not, can we ask for your help? This year's fundraiser includes a special gift for our biggest supporters. Don't miss out. Together, we can create a more livable, walkable, bikeable, equitable and enjoyable city for all. Happy holidays from the Streetsblog team!

Nothing to see here.

The other day we noticed that a sign installed by the Department of Transportation to herald the role then-President Joe Biden played in funding the completion of the Brooklyn Bridge bike lane (above) had been quietly taken down (below).

This is now. Photo: Gersh Kuntzman

We wondered if the sudden disappearance of Amtrak Joe was linked to the city's ongoing battles with President Trump over such near-and-dear transportation initiatives such as congestion pricing, bike lanes, the 34th Street busway and the Second Avenue Subway.

So we asked DOT about why a sign that was installed well after the Brooklyn Bridge bike path was completed and that remained in place almost a year into the Trump administration, vanished as conflicts between the White House and City Hall mount.

DOT wouldn't put anything on the record, but said the "temporary" Biden sign was simply removed because the project had been completed.

Yeah, sure, ok. Well, whatever the story, sorry, Joe, we hardly knew ye!

In other stories: