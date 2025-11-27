Thursday’s Headlines: Giving Thanks(ish) Edition

Many of us call Thanksgiving the best day of the year: a celebration of cherished food and family members (in that order), without all that cultural baggage.

Of course, that's not true; there's always baggage. Every society that thrives today does so with a debt to a history filled with pain, exploitation and self-serving decision-making. It's painful to point it out, but if we can't point it out on Thanksgiving — when we literally give thanks for the bounty that we enjoy as Americans — then when can we?

So let's give thanks, yes, for all our fortune, but let us never forget that there are others who don't share it. (Hell Gate offers a primer on what to do if the Thanksgiving meal turns ugly, and, of course, The Post had a completely different take on the meaning of the holiday.)

We'll be back tomorrow with more news (and less editorializing about global inequality), but until then, here's a few things we saw while we were still working on Wednesday: