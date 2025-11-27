Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Opinion

Thursday’s Headlines: Giving Thanks(ish) Edition

Yes, let's give thanks. But let us also not forget why we're so lucky. Plus other news for your holiday day off.

12:01 AM EST on November 27, 2025

The Streetsblog Photoshop Desk

Many of us call Thanksgiving the best day of the year: a celebration of cherished food and family members (in that order), without all that cultural baggage.

Of course, that's not true; there's always baggage. Every society that thrives today does so with a debt to a history filled with pain, exploitation and self-serving decision-making. It's painful to point it out, but if we can't point it out on Thanksgiving — when we literally give thanks for the bounty that we enjoy as Americans — then when can we?

So let's give thanks, yes, for all our fortune, but let us never forget that there are others who don't share it. (Hell Gate offers a primer on what to do if the Thanksgiving meal turns ugly, and, of course, The Post had a completely different take on the meaning of the holiday.)

We'll be back tomorrow with more news (and less editorializing about global inequality), but until then, here's a few things we saw while we were still working on Wednesday:

  • Speaking of the holidays, imagine if we had high-speed rail? The holidays could actually be fun! (Gothamist)
  • There's crime and grime in the subway, but the MTA is on it. (The City)
  • Council Member Julie Menin claimed she has the votes to win the Speaker race, but that vote won't be until after the new year begins, so there's plenty of time to scrutinize her record — which we have found over the years to be bad, but sometimes good. (Politico, NY Post)
  • Marathon man: Meet a guy who jogged every subway line. (Gothamist)
  • The DOT got some bad feedback for its design on Canal Street (Documented), but positive words from Streetsblog over its capital reconstruction of 34th Avenue in Queens.
  • And finally, here's your moment of Lincoln Restler:
Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

34th Avenue Open Street

‘Gold Standard’ Open Street Has Two Paths Forward To Become True ‘Paseo Park’

The DOT is contemplating two options for the 1.3 mile-long linear park in Jackson Heights. Which would you choose?

November 26, 2025
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines: Talking Headways Edition

It's always better to bike, as we found out during last night's commute. Plus other news.

November 26, 2025
Lithium-Ion Batteries

‘Con’ Job: Energy Giant Cancels NYCHA E-Bike Battery-Charging Pilot

Another promised e-bike battery charging program has failed in New York City, but fires continue to rage on.

November 26, 2025
Streetsblog USAOp-Ed

Op-Ed: Is There Really More ‘Freedom’ in a City That Depends on Cars?

Or is that question a false dichotomy?

November 26, 2025
NYPD

EXCLUSIVE: NYPD Rejects Ending ‘Self-Enforcement’ Scandal at Precinct Houses

Police brass are refusing to implement a major reform recommended by city probers earlier this year. And the agency won't say why.

November 25, 2025
Outdoor Dining

Outdoor Dining Has Faded Out — And Not Just Because It’s Winter

From thousands of pandemic-era eateries to perhaps just a few hundred, thanks to a seasonal, not year-round, program.

November 25, 2025
See all posts