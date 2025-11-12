Skip to Content
DOT

West Village Pol Demands DOT Act after Fatal Pedestrian Crash

Erik Bottcher has demanded that the city review the design of the West Village intersection where a cargo van driver killed a pedestrian earlier this month.

12:01 AM EST on November 12, 2025

The van driver allegedly turned left out of this Morton Street parking garage so he could get to Seventh Avenue faster.

|Photo: Nolan Hicks

The city should review the design of the West Village intersection where a cargo van driver drove the wrong way down a one-way street before killing a pedestrian earlier this month, the area's Council member has demanded.

Council Member Erik Bottcher (D-West Village) said the crosswalk where 27-year-old Valerie Schoeck was struck and killed has been unsafe for years — and the Department of Transportation knows it.

"This horrific tragedy underscores the urgent need to address longstanding safety issues at this intersection and throughout the surrounding area," Bottcher wrote in a letter to lame-duck Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. "Residents and business owners have reported that wrong-way driving on this stretch of Morton Street has been a recurring problem for years.

"The combination of confusing traffic patterns, limited visibility and heavy pedestrian activity has created a dangerous condition that demands immediate attention," he added.

Bottcher sent the letter on Monday.

A spokesman for the DOT said that a review had been commissioned as part of standard agency procedure after a fatal collision.

The main issue in the Nov. 6 crash is that the cargo van driver was able to turn left out of a garage on Morton Street even though only a right turn is permissible on the one-way street — a maneuver he made because otherwise he would have had to make multiple right turns to get onto Seventh Avenue South. (Zoom in below to see the angled intersection.)

The driver — a 61-year-old man whose identity has not been released by police — crashed into Schoeck as she crossed Morton Street in a crosswalk immediately after he exited the garage.

Morton Street is a narrow lane and obviously one-way, in the eastbound direction, taking drivers away from the avenue. However, there was no visible sign on the garage's ground floor at the exit identifying the street as a one-way when Streetsblog visited shortly after the wreck.

DOT records show there have been seven prior crashes resulting in injuries at the intersection over the last five years, none fatal.

Nolan Hicks
@ndhapple

Nolan Hicks is a longtime reporter in New York City, who focuses on investigative stories. He spent six years at The New York Post where his stories prompted the MTA to redesign parts of the Second Avenue Subway's East Harlem extension and helped uncover the LIRR overtime scandal. As a contributor to Curbed/New York Magazine, he dove into Amtrak's failing power grid, NJ Transit's reliability crisis and why it costs the MTA $100 million to put elevators into stations. He has also worked at the New York Daily News, Austin American-Statesman and San Antonio Express-News.  He joined Streetsblog in January 2025.

