Wednesday’s Headlines: Shiny New Mayor Edition

And the mayor-elect is ... Zohran Kwame Mamdani!

You probably didn't need us to break the news, but you (and the incoming mayor) do need Streetsblog to offer a cohesive agenda for how Mayor-Elect Mamdani must act from Day 1 to make the city a better place.

Today, we offer two distinct agendas for the mayor-elect: First, Dave Colon observed that the city is in the midst of a bike boom, so he decided to offer Hizzoner advice on how to capitalize on it.

Then, Kevin Duggan took the broader view on the deeper problems of livability in this world capital struggling city and pounded out a laundry list of areas on which Mayor Mamdani should focus.

Of course, if the mayor-elect needs additional advice, he can just call us.

In other mayoral news:

Let's start with something cool: Did you notice that Mamdani's acceptance speech practically led with the line, "Palms calloused from delivery bike handlebars..."?

And something else cool: Here's the Mamdani campaign's social post right after the networks declared him the winner:

And we really appreciated the mag's rapid response front page, too:

A sneak peek at the cover of next week’s issue, which celebrates Zohran Mamdani’s historic win. #NewYorkerCovershttps://newyorkermag.visitlink.me/451hFM — The New Yorker (@newyorker.com) 2025-11-05T03:15:10.203565Z

But the Post wasn't too shabby, either:

Not really a crashout but probably worth putting here for uh, archival purposes — jon ben-menachem (@jbenmenachem.com) 2025-11-05T05:05:08.221Z

In other news: