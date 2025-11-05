Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
2025 Mayoral Election

Wednesday’s Headlines: Shiny New Mayor Edition

You probably don't need us to break the news, but you (and incoming mayor Zohran Mamdani) do need Streetsblog to put it in perspective. Plus other news.

12:01 AM EST on November 5, 2025

How Mamdani celebrated his win.

|Photo: Mamdani campaign via X.com

And the mayor-elect is ... Zohran Kwame Mamdani!

You probably didn't need us to break the news, but you (and the incoming mayor) do need Streetsblog to offer a cohesive agenda for how Mayor-Elect Mamdani must act from Day 1 to make the city a better place.

Today, we offer two distinct agendas for the mayor-elect: First, Dave Colon observed that the city is in the midst of a bike boom, so he decided to offer Hizzoner advice on how to capitalize on it.

Then, Kevin Duggan took the broader view on the deeper problems of livability in this world capital struggling city and pounded out a laundry list of areas on which Mayor Mamdani should focus.

Of course, if the mayor-elect needs additional advice, he can just call us.

In other mayoral news:

  • Let's start with something cool: Did you notice that Mamdani's acceptance speech practically led with the line, "Palms calloused from delivery bike handlebars..."?
  • And something else cool: Here's the Mamdani campaign's social post right after the networks declared him the winner:
Cartoon: The New Yorker

And we really appreciated the mag's rapid response front page, too:

A sneak peek at the cover of next week’s issue, which celebrates Zohran Mamdani’s historic win. #NewYorkerCovershttps://newyorkermag.visitlink.me/451hFM

The New Yorker (@newyorker.com) 2025-11-05T03:15:10.203565Z

But the Post wasn't too shabby, either:

Not really a crashout but probably worth putting here for uh, archival purposes

jon ben-menachem (@jbenmenachem.com) 2025-11-05T05:05:08.221Z

In other news:

  • Who is the mystery biker who covered 305 miles in Manhattan in a week? (Chelsea News)
  • Road rage over a parking spot. (amNY)
  • You have to be going super fast to flip over a car! (News12)
  • An SUV driver was arrested for hitting a man on the Grand Central Parkway. (Patch)
  • Election Day irony: Another car driver crashed on notorious Williamsbridge Road, right in front of anti-safety Council Member Kristy Marmorato's office. (Michael Kaess via X.com)
Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Zohran Mamdani

AGENDA 2026: The New Mayor Must Revolutionize NYC’s Streets

We've already offered the low-hanging fruit that the new mayor could accomplish on Day 1. Now, it's time to roll up the sleeves for our big list.

November 5, 2025
Bicycling

AGENDA 2026: Mayor Mamdani Must Sustain The City’s Bike Boom

The newly christened mayor may have only won a narrow mandate last night, but an ongoing cycling boom gives him maneuverability to build bike lanes.

November 5, 2025
Streetsblog USASchool Transportation

Is This the Death of the Walkable School District?

Election Day could bring the demise of a great American school day tradition.

November 5, 2025
2025 Mayoral Election

Zohran Mamdani Wins — Let’s Talk Transit!

Streetsblog Engagement Editor Emily Lipstein is live at Zohran Mamdani's victory party. Let's talk transit!

November 4, 2025
2025 Mayoral Election

DECISION 2025: Brooklyn Printer Celebrates a ‘Cyclist’ Democratic Nominee

"We have the ink and we have the means of production," said a printer about his hot new Zohran Mamdani poster.

November 4, 2025
Car Harms

Car Harms: The Physical and Mental Health Effects of Noise and the Lessening of Social Values

Cities aren’t noisy, cars are. And we need to fix that if we are to retain our sanity, says one of the leading scholars in her final piece.

November 4, 2025
See all posts