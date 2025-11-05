Wednesday’s Headlines: Shiny New Mayor Edition

And the mayor-elect is ... Zohran Kwame Mamdani!
You probably didn't need us to break the news, but you (and the incoming mayor) do need Streetsblog to offer a cohesive agenda for how Mayor-Elect Mamdani must act from Day 1 to make the city a better place.
Today, we offer two distinct agendas for the mayor-elect: First, Dave Colon observed that the city is in the midst of a bike boom, so he decided to offer Hizzoner advice on how to capitalize on it.
Then, Kevin Duggan took the broader view on the deeper problems of livability in this
world capital struggling city and pounded out a laundry list of areas on which Mayor Mamdani should focus.
Of course, if the mayor-elect needs additional advice, he can just call us.
In other mayoral news:
- Let's start with something cool: Did you notice that Mamdani's acceptance speech practically led with the line, "Palms calloused from delivery bike handlebars..."?
- And something else cool: Here's the Mamdani campaign's social post right after the networks declared him the winner:
- Lots of outlets did the Election Night blog, of course, (NY Times, amNY, Hell Gate), but Streetsblog focused its breaking coverage on transit.
- Only as he went to the polls himself did Zohran Mamdani offer his opinion on the six ballot measures — a tardiness that left even his supporters scratching their heads. (NYDN, Gothamist)
- Speaking of head-scratching, Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader in Washington, voted but declined to say whether he chose his party's nominee for mayor. (NY Post)
- The CUNY grad school neighborhood-by-neighborhood election map was great.
- NY Groove took one last, less-than-longing look back at Andrew Cuomo.
- Finally, we really liked this New Yorker election cartoon:
And we really appreciated the mag's rapid response front page, too:
But the Post wasn't too shabby, either:
In other news:
- Who is the mystery biker who covered 305 miles in Manhattan in a week? (Chelsea News)
- Road rage over a parking spot. (amNY)
- You have to be going super fast to flip over a car! (News12)
- An SUV driver was arrested for hitting a man on the Grand Central Parkway. (Patch)
- Election Day irony: Another car driver crashed on notorious Williamsbridge Road, right in front of anti-safety Council Member Kristy Marmorato's office. (Michael Kaess via X.com)