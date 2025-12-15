Monday’s Headlines: Dining Dash Edition

Please donate. Click here to donate. Streetsblog provides high-quality journalism and analysis for free — which is something to be celebrated in an era of paywalls. Once a year, we ask for your tax-deductible donations to support our reporters and editors as they advance the movement to end car dependency in our communities. If you already support our work, thank you! If not, can we ask for your help? This year's fundraiser includes a special gift for our biggest supporters. Don't miss out. Together, we can create a more livable, walkable, bikeable, equitable and enjoyable city for all. Happy holidays from the Streetsblog team!

How did curbside outdoor dining go this year?

It's hard to tell. While the city approved several thousand businesses to set up in the street for the April-through-November seasonal program, just 300 have completed the application process to do so again next year — which we reported last month when DOT revealed the stats at a City Council hearing.

Now another data point shows that uptick this year was likely a lot lower than the 2,600 restaurants and bars awarded permits for curbside set-ups: Of the 59 restaurants approved for roadway dining in Hell's Kitchen, just 13 set up in the roadway, neighborhood news site W42ST reported last week after a thorough survey of its home turf.

The roadblocks are plentiful, but boil down to the piles of regulations and fees that city piled onto the program when the City Council under Speaker Adrienne Adams voted to make it permanent and seasonal.

"There’s so much money – and so much opportunity for small business owners to make money – that’s getting taken away because of rebuilding the structures," Ted Arenas, a bar owner who opted to set up in the roadway, told the outlet. Another neighborhood restaurateur complained of "lots of red tape" in the DOT's "complicated" application process. Yet another panned the process as "very expensive and lengthy."

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has endorsed making the program year-round, but he'll have to think a lot bigger than that to clear the path for restaurants and bars to participate. A bill by Council Member Lincoln Restler to streamline the application process has the support of soon-to-be Council Speaker Julie Menin.

In other news:

Reinvent Albany and Streetsblog get action: Gov. Hochul vetoed a bill to exempt Co-Op City drivers from automated camera tickets for blocking bus stops, which we covered earlier this month