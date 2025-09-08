Monday’s Headlines: He’s In It To Lose It Edition

Long sentence alert: The big news over the weekend was the bizarre whiplash experience of Friday, when reporters first claimed Mayor Adams would end his re-election to become an ambassador or accept some other Trump administration position only to then be summoned to Gracie Mansion to listen to Hizzoner make the Trumpian boast that only he — and he alone — could beat Zohran Mamdani, despite the latter's 30-plus-point lead in the polls.

The mayor then walked away without taking questions. The Post, the Times, amNY, Gothamist (times two) and Hell Gate covered it.

Slim Pickens riding it all the way down.

OK, so he's going to Slim Pickens this mayoral race all the way down to the ground, huh? We wish the mayor the best of luck, of course, especially because his failing oversight of the city continues to fill our pages with stories of incompetence, indifference and lethargy.

And that's just today! Monday's Streetsblog home page is filled with news of the latest failures from the Adams administration, including

In other news:

Here's one reason to not confront drivers who try to kill us — they sometimes jump out of the car and finish the job. ( NY Post

If you get past this amNY headline suggesting that a cyclist killed a car door, you'll be treated to more victim blaming from Vickie Schnepps and her pro-car crew. Rest in peace, Vikas — we, at least, know you were killed by a driver who doored you, even if amNY doesn't care.

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso wants universal daylighting. Where is Speaker Adams on a proposal that has majority support? ( amNY

Friend-of-Streetsblog "Gridlock" Sam Schwartz is donating $1 million to start a transportation research center at Hunter College. Take that, Rudin Center! ( NY Times

PIX11's Greg Mocker profiled Council Member Chris Marte's push to pedestrianize the Financial District.

The 9/11 museum isn't sufficiently patriotic for the president. ( NYDN

A motorcyclist was killed in Queens. ( QNS

Weight-in-motion cameras are working to reduce overweight trucks. ( Bloomberg

DOT's got a plan for a two-way protected bike lane on McDonald Avenue. ( Ben Furnas via X

Work crew mayhem on the Upper West Side. ( NYDN

And, finally, here's an effective graphic our friend Carl Mahaney spotted on a lamppost near his Upper West Side apartment: