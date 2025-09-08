Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines: He’s In It To Lose It Edition

The mayor won't quit a race he will certainly lose. Plus other news.

12:01 AM EDT on September 8, 2025

Photo: Adams for Mayor|

Alone again, naturally.

Long sentence alert: The big news over the weekend was the bizarre whiplash experience of Friday, when reporters first claimed Mayor Adams would end his re-election to become an ambassador or accept some other Trump administration position only to then be summoned to Gracie Mansion to listen to Hizzoner make the Trumpian boast that only he — and he alone — could beat Zohran Mamdani, despite the latter's 30-plus-point lead in the polls.

The mayor then walked away without taking questions. The Post, the Times, amNY, Gothamist (times two) and Hell Gate covered it.

Slim Pickens riding it all the way down.

OK, so he's going to Slim Pickens this mayoral race all the way down to the ground, huh? We wish the mayor the best of luck, of course, especially because his failing oversight of the city continues to fill our pages with stories of incompetence, indifference and lethargy.

And that's just today! Monday's Streetsblog home page is filled with news of the latest failures from the Adams administration, including

In other news:

  • Here's one reason to not confront drivers who try to kill us — they sometimes jump out of the car and finish the job. (NY Post)
  • If you get past this amNY headline suggesting that a cyclist killed a car door, you'll be treated to more victim blaming from Vickie Schnepps and her pro-car crew. Rest in peace, Vikas — we, at least, know you were killed by a driver who doored you, even if amNY doesn't care.
  • Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso wants universal daylighting. Where is Speaker Adams on a proposal that has majority support? (amNY)
  • Friend-of-Streetsblog "Gridlock" Sam Schwartz is donating $1 million to start a transportation research center at Hunter College. Take that, Rudin Center! (NY Times)
  • PIX11's Greg Mocker profiled Council Member Chris Marte's push to pedestrianize the Financial District.
  • The 9/11 museum isn't sufficiently patriotic for the president. (NYDN)
  • A motorcyclist was killed in Queens. (QNS)
  • Weight-in-motion cameras are working to reduce overweight trucks. (Bloomberg)
  • DOT's got a plan for a two-way protected bike lane on McDonald Avenue. (Ben Furnas via X)
  • Work crew mayhem on the Upper West Side. (NYDN)
  • And, finally, here's an effective graphic our friend Carl Mahaney spotted on a lamppost near his Upper West Side apartment:
Sad but true.Photo: Carl Maheny
Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

