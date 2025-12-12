Friday’s Headlines: Blue Highways Edition

Please donate. Click here to donate. Streetsblog provides high-quality journalism and analysis for free — which is something to be celebrated in an era of paywalls. Once a year, we ask for your tax-deductible donations to support our reporters and editors as they advance the movement to end car dependency in our communities. If you already support our work, thank you! If not, can we ask for your help? This year's fundraiser includes a special gift for our biggest supporters. Don't miss out. Together, we can create a more livable, walkable, bikeable, equitable and enjoyable city for all. Happy holidays from the Streetsblog team!

It took a Dutchman to put New York's decades of dysfunction in stark relief.

Marcus Hoad, the co-founder of the cargo bike company DutchX, was on hand at Thursday's launch of the city's first "Blue Highways" route — using the Hudson River to take small packages via ferry from the Brooklyn Marine Terminal to Pier 79 on Manhattan's west side, where the goods were loaded onto cargo bikes, not trucks, for final delivery.

"In New York, we measure progress by what we finally stop doing," Hoad said.

So on Thursday, we finally started stopping: several hundred orders of "cosmetics, fashion, lifestyle, and small household products," according to the Department of Transportation, were not delivered with trucks that cause congestion, ruin air quality and degrade street safety. They were delivered with a DutchX cargo bike.

"With Blue Highways," said DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez, "the 'middle miles' move by water and the 'last mile' moves with sustainable modes like cargo bikes. This is how we get trucks off our streets and cleaner air into our lungs. ... We cannot plan for 1950. We must plan for 2050."

Those middle miles seemed to be covered quite easily yesterday. "The freight we moved took 25 minutes from Brooklyn," said NY Waterway President and CEO Armand Pohan. "I defy anyone to do that by truck."

The DutchX bikes don't need any additional infrastructure beyond the existing ferry ramps, according to the DOT. And, for now, the NY Waterways ferry won't be also carrying passengers, but future routes might put freight on the same boats as commuters.

It's all early days, but as that Dutchman said, it's nice to see progress.

In other news: