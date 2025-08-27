Wednesday’s Headlines: Mastro of None Edition

Another day, another DOT project killed by First Deputy Mayor Randy Mastro.

This time it's the Upper West Side "smart curbs" pilot, which Mastro ordered DOT to put on hold because of uproar over the conversion of 70 on-street spots from free to metered parking.

Streetsblog's Kevin Duggan had the story, which West Side Rag broke first on Tuesday morning. Read Streetsblog's "take" here.

Mastro's street improvement project body count — or, more specifically, the mayor's project body count since Mastro joined the administration — now includes three blocks of Bedford Avenue's protected bike lane, the proposed Tremont Avenue busway and the "smart curbs" pilot. (City Hall reportedly also put the kibosh on the 34th Street busway until City Council members intervened. And Mastro personally delayed the opening of the Queensboro Bridge pedestrian path in the spring and forced Lyft to lower its Citi Bike e-bikes to 15 mph.)

Yet another example of the Adams admin (and Randy Mastro specifically) rolling back a plan implemented by an agency in response to local complaints.

(e.g. Elizabeth Street Garden, pausing composting fines, McGuinness Boulevard redesign) https://t.co/6FyfAbt8YB — Jeff Coltin (@JCColtin) August 26, 2025

It's all part and parcel with how Adams has governed: His commitments to build bike lanes and bus lanes are only good until someone with money and influence says otherwise — then all bets are off.

What smart and long-planned transportation initiative will Mastro kill next? Hopefully, none. Until then, you all can keep refreshing the Streetsblog homepage.

In other news: