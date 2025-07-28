Appeals Court Allows Eric Adams To Rip Up Part of the Bedford Ave. Bike Lane

Safety last.

Mayor Adams can go ahead and remove three blocks of the protected bike lane his administration installed on Bedford Avenue in October, even though his own Transportation Department says the move will make the roadway less safe, a state appellate court ruled on Monday.

Plaintiffs had hoped to stop Adams from reverting the bike path to an unprotected lane, arguing that doing so would lead to more traffic crashes and violated city rules requiring advance notice for major transportation projects.

The Adams administration had other ideas, however, insisting in court filings last week that statistics showing a drop in crashes since the protected bike lane went in did not actually reflect the improved safety along the corridor.

DOT has installed protected bike lanes across the city for years because of studies from New York City and elsewhere showing they lead to fewer traffic deaths and injuries for all road users, not just cyclists. That demonstrated effectiveness was part of the reason that the state's highest court ruled in 2017 that the city could be held legally responsible for not redesigning streets it knew to be unsafe.

"By reverting a safe street to a dangerous one, Mayor Adams is exposing the City of New York, and as a result, all taxpayers, to significant financial and legal liability when New Yorkers are inevitably hit, seriously injured, or killed on Bedford Avenue," Alexa Sledge, communications director for Transportation Alternatives, said in a statement after Monday's order from judges Cheryl E. Chambers, Linda Christopher, Carl Landicino and Phillip Hom.

"The city’s legal liability has been firmly established in court documents filed by his own Department of Transportation," said Sledge. "Settling lawsuits isn’t cheap, and New York City taxpayers will be on the hook for the mayor’s blatantly political decision-making."

Adams announced in June that he would remove the three blocks of safer bike lanes after complaints from Hasidic community in the area, whose votes he's courting ahead of November's mayoral election.

Rather than figuring out a way for pedestrians and cyclists to safely co-exist in the new bike lane design, Adams threw in the towel.

Hizzoner's case for removing the bike lane, as articulated by city lawyers in court, effectively repudiated years of policymaking by city officials including the mayor himself.

The city variously claimed that it was powerless to stop illegal parking or get school bus drivers to drop off students at bus stops, that removing a protected bike lane didn't increase the amount of space for motor vehicles and that the city's own data showed safety improvements on the corridor could not be trusted.

