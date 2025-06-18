Small ‘Wonder’: Delivery Workers Protest Deactivations By New Food App Power Player

More than 50 delivery workers have had their accounts deactivated by Grubhub in the past two weeks — and they're blaming the company's new owner, Wonder.

It didn't take long for the new industry power player — which finalized its $650-million purchase of Grubhub in January — to start flexing its muscles.

Since Wonder, formally a ghost kitchen delivery service turned brick-and-mortar fast-casual enterprise, took the reins Grubhub, it has started deactivating the accounts of workers who have been delivering for the company for years with no issues, workers say.

“I’ve worked hard for Grubhub for years. I’ve done nothing wrong other than work reliably for this company. I do not deserve to be deactivated like this – thrown away by the company like we don’t matter at all,” said Mamun Hossen, a delivery worker and organizer with Desis Rising Up & Moving. “We are human beings with families. This is our job. We’ve been loyal to this job and this company. We deserve some loyalty in return. We deserve to be protected from abuse like this.”

To protest the mass deactivation, Los Deliveristas Unidos, a group of delivery workers organizing for better working conditions, will gather outside of Wonder’s headquarters on Wednesday.

The mass deactivation — 52 workers at last count — reveals Wonder’s real intentions when it comes to its workforce, the group said.

“It’s ruthless and unjust to just throw workers away like this — and lie about the reasons for it,” said Luis Cortes, the director of Los Deliveristas Unidos, which has been organizing against these types of deactivations since the pattern began after the minimum wage went into effect in 2023. "This is an injustice that also affects hundreds of family members who depend on this income. It leaves those families increasingly vulnerable, with their futures hanging in the balance."

A deliverista working for Grubhub rides over the Williamsburg Bridge. Photo: Sophia Lebowitz

The minimum wage has been a success on paper for the industry's already marginalized immigrant workforce. Now, restaurant delivery workers earn a guaranteed $21.44 per hour of active time on the app, before tips.

But even though workers are on a whole making more money for their active time (or the time they spend riding between the restaurant and the destination), Los Deliveristas Unidos has documented lockouts and deactivations from the app companies, which they see as retaliation against workers for the minimum wage laws.

“Across the app delivery industry, we continue to see an epidemic of unjust deactivations like this,” said Cortes.

The workers are demanding the company immediately reactivate their accounts and are calling on the City Council to protect workers from this situation.

E-bikes and those who ride them have become a major talking point in the race for mayor. And DoorDash, another app delivery company, has thrown big money to both Andrew Cuomo and Council Speaker Adrienne Adams. So far, Wonder has not disclosed any contributions.

A new giant in the delivery industry

Wonder is trying to build a delivery empire by acquiring companies, opening brick-and-mortar locations in the tri-state area and raising hundreds of millions in venture capital funding.

According to the website there are 69 Wonder storefronts spread through Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, and New Jersey. In addition to Grubhub, Wonder has bought Relay, another app delivery company; Blue Apron, a grocery delivery service; and Tastemade, a media company focused on recipe videos.

The privately owned company was founded in 2018 by billionaire businessman Marc Lore, who once ran e-commerce at Walmart after founding and selling other e-commerce startups. Wonder differs from the usual app company structure by having storefront food pickup windows churning out recipes from known restaurants and celebrity chefs. Wonder’s ghost kitchens make the meal delivery process more streamlined.

“Wonder is a vertically integrated food-delivery platform. So think Grubhub, but we actually own the restaurants. So we both do the delivery, we own the restaurants, and we cook the food. That enables us to have a superior delivery experience,” said Lore in an interview with Fast Company.

The company’s goal seems to be to eliminate as many workers from the food industry as possible. Lore boasts in the same interview that each Wonder location can serve hundreds of menu items with as little as two staffers by “inventing new ways of cooking food where we can replicate the quality, but also do it with a lot less labor.” With Wonder, customers can order from five different “restaurants” (really just brands under the Wonder umbrella) and get it all delivered in under 30 minutes.

The deactivations come as Mayor Adams and his Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch have been ramping up enforcement against delivery workers and proposing new rules that advocates say would make it harder for them to do their jobs.