Friday Video

Friday Video: Krakow is a Polish Pedestrian Paradise

Check out how car drivers simply stop for pedestrians — and not just pedestrians in a crosswalk, but also pedestrians about to enter a crosswalk or even just thinking about maybe entering a crosswalk.

12:02 AM EDT on July 25, 2025

Photo: Gersh Kuntzman|

Krakow is a pedestrian paradise, we found.

In addition to biking through Berlin, Streetsblog's Gersh Kuntzman visited another European center — Krakow, Poland — where he encountered a rare (even for Europe) pedestrian paradise.

It's all here in his spell-binding video, featuring the music of Polish folk star, UKUSTYCZNIE (check her out on Instagram here).

Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

