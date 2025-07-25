Friday Video: Krakow is a Polish Pedestrian Paradise

In addition to biking through Berlin, Streetsblog's Gersh Kuntzman visited another European center — Krakow, Poland — where he encountered a rare (even for Europe) pedestrian paradise.

Check out how car drivers simply stop for pedestrians — and not just pedestrians in a crosswalk, but also pedestrians about to enter a crosswalk or even just thinking about maybe entering a crosswalk.

It's all here in his spell-binding video, featuring the music of Polish folk star, UKUSTYCZNIE (check her out on Instagram here).