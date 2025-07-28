Monday’s Headlines: Strung Out Edition

We're still shook from Friday's story in Gothamist that cyclists have continued to encounter dangerous string on the Marine Parkway–Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge.

For those unfamiliar with specific bridge names, we're talking about the MTA-owned bridge between mainland Brooklyn and Fort Tilden on the Rockaway Peninsula.

Per Gothamist/WNYC, "More bicyclists reported being hurt after riding into string drawn at neck- and head-level across the Marine Parkway Bridge pedestrian path this week."

Victims suspect the strings are lined with glass — a practice common among area "kite fighters" who try to take down competitors' kites. A man whose neck was sliced in June had his windpipe severed and "required blood transfusions in order to save his life," the report said.

Yikes. The most-recent incident occurred last Sunday, July 20.

Fortunately, none of the recent victims suffered injuries as serious as those suffered by a victim who ran into what cops suspect was a kite string on the bicycle/pedestrian path in June.

Unfortunately, NYPD appears nonplussed by the problem — a rep for the department told Gothamist/WNYC that "no criminality was suspected." The MTA, which technically prohibits biking across the bridge's narrow walkway, canvased the bridge after the recent incident, but offered no further comment.

In other news: