Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines: Strung Out Edition

We're still shook about a series of string-related incidents on the Marine Parkway Bridge. Plus more news.

12:01 AM EDT on July 28, 2025

A cyclist makes his way across the MTA-controlled Gil Hodges Bridge. Photo: Dave Colon

We're still shook from Friday's story in Gothamist that cyclists have continued to encounter dangerous string on the Marine Parkway–Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge.

For those unfamiliar with specific bridge names, we're talking about the MTA-owned bridge between mainland Brooklyn and Fort Tilden on the Rockaway Peninsula.

Per Gothamist/WNYC, "More bicyclists reported being hurt after riding into string drawn at neck- and head-level across the Marine Parkway Bridge pedestrian path this week."

Victims suspect the strings are lined with glass — a practice common among area "kite fighters" who try to take down competitors' kites. A man whose neck was sliced in June had his windpipe severed and "required blood transfusions in order to save his life," the report said.

Yikes. The most-recent incident occurred last Sunday, July 20.

Fortunately, none of the recent victims suffered injuries as serious as those suffered by a victim who ran into what cops suspect was a kite string on the bicycle/pedestrian path in June.

Unfortunately, NYPD appears nonplussed by the problem — a rep for the department told Gothamist/WNYC that "no criminality was suspected." The MTA, which technically prohibits biking across the bridge's narrow walkway, canvased the bridge after the recent incident, but offered no further comment.

In other news:

  • Another sign congestion pricing works: Delivery companies are "swapping" trucks for smaller vehicles in the tolling zone. (Crain's)
  • A strangely hyperbolic amNY report suggested that roadways are an existential threat because moped deaths "spiked" — but it turns out that they rose two in July 2024 to four in July 2025 (and are down overall this year).
  • A "suspicious package" on Fort Hamilton Parkway turned out to be an e-bike battery. (News 12 Brooklyn)
  • Say goodbye to the Chinatown Night Market on Aug. 15. (Gothamist)
  • Fare-free transit "isn't a far left-aspiration," but hasn't been tried in the US anywhere as big as New York City. (Radical Planning via YouTube)
  • The Post had more on the firefighter who was killed by a hit-and-run driver on the FDR.
  • Gothamist reviewed the MTA's "luxury" express buses.
  • Old newspaper yells at parking spots: Part II. (NY Post)
  • Can Zohran Mamdani learn from the mistakes of Buffalo socialist mayoral candidate India Walton? (Gothamist)
  • New York City's next big transit project is also a housing "catalyst." (Crain's)
  • Our hometown paper paid a visit to Toronto, where bikelash is at a fever pitch. (NY Times)
David Meyer
@dahvnyc

David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as deputy editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Protected Bike Lanes

Six Inane Arguments Mayor Adams Is Using To Defend Ripping Up The Bedford Ave. Bike Lane

City bureaucrats are undermining years of data-driven work to make streets safer in service of that mayor's bid to remove the protected bike lane.

July 28, 2025
City of Yes

Analysis: How to Leverage ‘City of Yes’ Zoning to Create More Housing Near Subways

Streetsblog analyses existing zoning, population and travel times to determine the best places for increasing housing density ... now!

July 28, 2025
Red Hook

No Accident: Red Hook Pool Closure Saga Stems from Adams Administration ‘Underinvestment’

An Olympic-size pool in Red Hook has sat empty since the summer’s start, leaving residents in the area out to dry and pissed off in blistering, record high heat.

July 25, 2025
Technology

The Perfect Beast: Even Google’s AI Thinks Streets Are for Cars

Artificial intelligence is completely naturally addicted to promoting cars.

July 25, 2025
Friday Video

Friday Video: Krakow is a Polish Pedestrian Paradise

Check out how car drivers simply stop for pedestrians — and not just pedestrians in a crosswalk, but also pedestrians about to enter a crosswalk or even just thinking about maybe entering a crosswalk.

July 25, 2025
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines: Putting the ‘Con’ in ConEd Edition

Con Edison has blocked the Vernon Boulevard bike lane for more than a week now. Plus other news.

July 25, 2025
See all posts