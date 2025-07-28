Monday’s Headlines: Strung Out Edition

We're still shook from Friday's story in Gothamist that cyclists have continued to encounter dangerous string on the Marine Parkway–Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge.
For those unfamiliar with specific bridge names, we're talking about the MTA-owned bridge between mainland Brooklyn and Fort Tilden on the Rockaway Peninsula.
Per Gothamist/WNYC, "More bicyclists reported being hurt after riding into string drawn at neck- and head-level across the Marine Parkway Bridge pedestrian path this week."
Victims suspect the strings are lined with glass — a practice common among area "kite fighters" who try to take down competitors' kites. A man whose neck was sliced in June had his windpipe severed and "required blood transfusions in order to save his life," the report said.
Yikes. The most-recent incident occurred last Sunday, July 20.
Fortunately, none of the recent victims suffered injuries as serious as those suffered by a victim who ran into what cops suspect was a kite string on the bicycle/pedestrian path in June.
Unfortunately, NYPD appears nonplussed by the problem — a rep for the department told Gothamist/WNYC that "no criminality was suspected." The MTA, which technically prohibits biking across the bridge's narrow walkway, canvased the bridge after the recent incident, but offered no further comment.
In other news:
- Another sign congestion pricing works: Delivery companies are "swapping" trucks for smaller vehicles in the tolling zone. (Crain's)
- A strangely hyperbolic amNY report suggested that roadways are an existential threat because moped deaths "spiked" — but it turns out that they rose two in July 2024 to four in July 2025 (and are down overall this year).
- A "suspicious package" on Fort Hamilton Parkway turned out to be an e-bike battery. (News 12 Brooklyn)
- Say goodbye to the Chinatown Night Market on Aug. 15. (Gothamist)
- Fare-free transit "isn't a far left-aspiration," but hasn't been tried in the US anywhere as big as New York City. (Radical Planning via YouTube)
- The Post had more on the firefighter who was killed by a hit-and-run driver on the FDR.
- Gothamist reviewed the MTA's "luxury" express buses.
- Old newspaper yells at parking spots: Part II. (NY Post)
- Can Zohran Mamdani learn from the mistakes of Buffalo socialist mayoral candidate India Walton? (Gothamist)
- New York City's next big transit project is also a housing "catalyst." (Crain's)
- Our hometown paper paid a visit to Toronto, where bikelash is at a fever pitch. (NY Times)