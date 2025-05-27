Tuesday’s Headlines: Good News for Bridge Bike Lanes Edition

Mopeds are the classic no-win situation for city government: They're an essential tool for reducing car use by delivery workers and commuters. Plus, they're fun.
But with top speeds far slower than much-heavier automobiles, moped owners don't always feel safe in roadways with cars and trucks, so they often drive them in bike lanes.
And that's been especially dangerous on bridges. We covered a moped-on-cyclist crash on the Manhattan Bridge in 2023 and have been calling illegal mopeds a "crisis" ever since. But the problem of mopeds in bridge bike lanes wasn't driven by selfishness, but by city law: the rules prohibit the devices from bridge roadways entirely, so many riders opt to illegally ride on bike paths — creating those hazardous conditions.
Fortunately, moped riders will be allowed, under a newly adopted rule, to use the roadway on the Queensboro (lower roadway only) and the Brooklyn Bridge, which will certainly make bike riders much more comfortable.
“New York City’s transportation system should reflect how people move around today,” city Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez told us in a statement. "This rule change expands safe and practical travel options for moped riders — particularly the thousands of delivery workers and commuters who depend on them every day, while also enhancing safety for pedestrians and cyclists by reducing conflicts on shared crossings."
The rule will be published today in the City Record, which means it goes into effect on June 26. We previewed it earlier this year.
In other news:
- The big story today will be a hearing before Judge Lewis Liman on the MTA's case against U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to get him to lay off congestion pricing. Public Advocate Jumaane Williams will release a report at 9:30 a.m. cheering the positive impact the toll has had on the city. And in advance of that, even the Staten Island Advance noticed that life is better on The Rock since the toll went into effect.
- Just as we did earlier this month, Gothamist looked at MTA finances.
- Mike Bloomberg's people think Cuomo is their man, which should tell you something. (NY Post)
- Ridership is way up on the MTA commuter lines, which is good news (for everyone except John Mulaney and his rich guests, I suppose). (MTA)
- So, here's a classic Daily News oppo hit piece on Borough President Mark Levine, who is running for comptroller against Council Member Justin Brannan ... who was the victim of just such a NY Post oppo hit piece years ago. Bottom line: Slow the fuck down.
- Since when did bus lane enforcement cameras become "controversial"? Oh, right, it's Bob Holden and QNS.
- It's nice to see Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler and his GOP colleague Nicole Malliotakis team up against helicopter noise. (NY Post)
- Mayor Adams's war on progressive Council Member Lincoln Restler continued with him throwing both Restler and DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez under the bus in a single tweet. Rodriguez famously and courageously stared down Hasidic complaints about the Bedford Avenue bike lane last week. By the way, Mr. Mayor, there is no "proposal" — your DOT has already seen it.
- The mayor was apparently responding to the latest video of a child racing across the bike lane after exiting an illegally parked car and getting injured. Before the bike lane, such kids were car fodder, as Streetsblog repeatedly reported. But sure, some will rewrite history. (NY Post)
- Meanwhile, a car driver ran a red light and severely injured two girls in Jackson Heights ... but you don't see the mayor tweeting about that or promising to look at road safety at that notoriously dangerous intersection, do you? (NYDN)
- Speaking of killer drivers, the Daily News had more details on last week's fatal hit-and-run of a Brooklyn woman. Turns out, she was pregnant.
- Here's a ferry big ask from people in Canarsie, but we're on board! (amNY)
- And, finally, let's close the circle on my three-day, five-game old fogey hockey tournament that I mentioned yesterday: my team, The Freddie Mercuries, lost 4-1 in the championship game to the David Bowies. As you can see, all that glitters isn't gold: