Tuesday’s Headlines: Good News for Bridge Bike Lanes Edition

Mopeds are the classic no-win situation for city government: They're an essential tool for reducing car use by delivery workers and commuters. Plus, they're fun.

But with top speeds far slower than much-heavier automobiles, moped owners don't always feel safe in roadways with cars and trucks, so they often drive them in bike lanes.

And that's been especially dangerous on bridges. We covered a moped-on-cyclist crash on the Manhattan Bridge in 2023 and have been calling illegal mopeds a "crisis" ever since. But the problem of mopeds in bridge bike lanes wasn't driven by selfishness, but by city law: the rules prohibit the devices from bridge roadways entirely, so many riders opt to illegally ride on bike paths — creating those hazardous conditions.

Fortunately, moped riders will be allowed, under a newly adopted rule, to use the roadway on the Queensboro (lower roadway only) and the Brooklyn Bridge, which will certainly make bike riders much more comfortable.

“New York City’s transportation system should reflect how people move around today,” city Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez told us in a statement. "This rule change expands safe and practical travel options for moped riders — particularly the thousands of delivery workers and commuters who depend on them every day, while also enhancing safety for pedestrians and cyclists by reducing conflicts on shared crossings."

The rule will be published today in the City Record, which means it goes into effect on June 26. We previewed it earlier this year.

