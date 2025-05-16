Skip to Content
Friday Video

Friday Video: The ‘Clear’ Benefits of Daylighting

The doyen of daylighting is back with a new video.

12:03 AM EDT on May 16, 2025

The doyen of daylighting, Clarence Eckerson Jr. is back with another film that shows — in clear, concise images — why banning parking at intersections is so crucial for safety.

And if you need a double-dose of daylighting, check out how San Diego is cracking down on illegal parkers who make it more dangerous to be a pedestrian. Of course, the reporter on this story is focusing on "parking" instead of on safety, but, fortunately, one man makes it clear that drivers "haven't got the sense that God gave a goose!"

Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

