Friday Video: The ‘Clear’ Benefits of Daylighting

The doyen of daylighting, Clarence Eckerson Jr. is back with another film that shows — in clear, concise images — why banning parking at intersections is so crucial for safety.

And if you need a double-dose of daylighting, check out how San Diego is cracking down on illegal parkers who make it more dangerous to be a pedestrian. Of course, the reporter on this story is focusing on "parking" instead of on safety, but, fortunately, one man makes it clear that drivers "haven't got the sense that God gave a goose!"