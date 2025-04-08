Tuesday’s Headlines: Congestion Pricing is Working (Again!) Edition

You want to know what the real "shithole" is, Secretary Sean Duffy? It was Manhattan roads, circa last year.

As the chart below shows, thanks to congestion pricing, roadways in the congestion relief zone — the area of Manhattan where Duffy wants to roll back the supposedly "elitist" $9 toll — are safer by double-digit percentages, year over year:

But to Duffy, the toll is "elitist" — as if it's "elitist" to make roadways safer for the most vulnerable? Perhaps Duffy should speak to the 50 motorists, 22 pedestrians and 29 cyclists who might have been injured had Gov. Hochul not finally flipped the switch on the toll on Jan. 5.

We've already documented how congestion pricing is boosting the local economy, reducing productivity-destroying traffic, speeding commutes, and clearing the air. But it's nice to see it's working as planned on the ground.

