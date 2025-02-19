Wednesday’s Headlines: Mayor in a Whirlwind Edition

Looks like the mayor will twist in the wind for another day.

On Tuesday, the judge assigned to Mayor Adams's corruption case showed up for work after the long weekend ... and promptly ordered all parties to his courtroom ... the next afternoon, as the Times and the Daily News reported.

Meanwhile, Gov. Hochul huddled in meetings on Tuesday and decided that she, too, would ... wait another day before deciding whether she'll move to remove Adams from office as part of the fallout of half his front office staff quitting. (Michael Goodwin of the Post, with whom I rarely agree, had a devastating take on Hochul's flaws as a leader.)

So we'll have more to discuss today. Until then: