Tuesday’s Headlines: A Mayor Without an Administration Edition

Four deputy mayors are resigning. Where does that leave our fair city? Plus other news?

12:01 AM EST on February 18, 2025

The Streetsblog Photoshop Desk

The big news on Monday was that four crucial officials in the Adams administration will resign amid the mayor's legal predicament and how President Trump is taking full advantage of it.

Regardless of whether you think Mayor Adams is wrong or right in his plans to be (his words) a "collaborator" with the Trump administration on immigration, the resignations spell doom for an administration elected to serve New York City residents (who, whatever you think of the president, certainly have not called for the kind of crackdown he's proposing).

The Times headline said it all: "Four Top Officials Expected to Resign Over Adams’s Cooperation with Trump." And the story went further: The departures of talented Deputy Mayors Maria Torres-Springer, Meera Joshi, Anne Williams-Isom and Chauncey Parker will "blow a devastating hole in the already wounded administration of Mayor Eric Adams."

WNBC had broken the story, and everyone followed (including the Daily News, the Post, amNY, Gothamist and The City)

Three of the DMs confirmed the news later in the day:

NEW: In a message to agency commissioners and other staff, Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi says she, First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer and Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services have submitted their resignations. They call it a "difficult decision."

Chris Sommerfeldt (@c-sommerfeldt.bsky.social) 2025-02-17T19:06:16.665Z

And later, Council Speaker Adrienne Adams called on Adams to resign amid all this turmoil, the Post and Times reported. But the mayor said he wouldn't ... and evoked Hitler (yes, as part of his defense), the Daily News and Post reported.

In other news:

  • Republican Council Member Joann Ariola is blaming bike lanes as the reason more New Yorkers are violating the law, endangering their neighbors and acting selfishly by parking at fire hydrants. Why stop there? Why not just blame cyclists for murder, high egg prices and the war in Ukraine? (NY Post)
  • Remember "The Gates"? But did you know about "Wall of Oil Barrels"? The Post remembers Christo and Jeanne-Claude.
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

