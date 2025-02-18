Tuesday’s Headlines: A Mayor Without an Administration Edition

The big news on Monday was that four crucial officials in the Adams administration will resign amid the mayor's legal predicament and how President Trump is taking full advantage of it.

Regardless of whether you think Mayor Adams is wrong or right in his plans to be (his words) a "collaborator" with the Trump administration on immigration, the resignations spell doom for an administration elected to serve New York City residents (who, whatever you think of the president, certainly have not called for the kind of crackdown he's proposing).

The Times headline said it all: "Four Top Officials Expected to Resign Over Adams’s Cooperation with Trump." And the story went further: The departures of talented Deputy Mayors Maria Torres-Springer, Meera Joshi, Anne Williams-Isom and Chauncey Parker will "blow a devastating hole in the already wounded administration of Mayor Eric Adams."

WNBC had broken the story, and everyone followed (including the Daily News, the Post, amNY, Gothamist and The City)

Three of the DMs confirmed the news later in the day:

NEW: In a message to agency commissioners and other staff, Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi says she, First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer and Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services have submitted their resignations. They call it a "difficult decision." — Chris Sommerfeldt (@c-sommerfeldt.bsky.social) 2025-02-17T19:06:16.665Z

And later, Council Speaker Adrienne Adams called on Adams to resign amid all this turmoil, the Post and Times reported. But the mayor said he wouldn't ... and evoked Hitler (yes, as part of his defense), the Daily News and Post reported.

In other news: