Wednesday’s Headlines: Mayor Culpa Edition

One day after making nice to President Trump in Washington, D.C., Mayor Adams went on Tucker Carlson's online show to, again, blame members of his own party (well, at least for now) for allegedly weaponizing the criminal justice system.

Carlson played his role perfectly — yet another bold, successful honest American brought down by the jackbooted thugs of the Deep State — and Adams recapitulated his case that the indictment against him was simply a result of him complaining to President Biden about being forced to handle an influx of immigrants.

“Basically, 'Be a good Democrat, Eric,'” Adams said White House officials told him, drawing guffaws from Carlson (who also blamed the "bicycle lobby" for congestion pricing).

In the end, Adams also came off as a listing ship in search of a new harbor.

"People often say, ‘Well, you know, you don’t sound like a Democrat and you know, you seemed to have left the party,” Adams told the eager inquisitor. “No, the party left me and it left working-class people.” (Adams has also met with top state Republicans, so even if the party left him, he may be preparing to leave it.)

The Post and Gothamist also covered it. Second Avenue Sagas had the ultimate take:

Eric Adams is going to sell out everyone and everything in NYC short of that weird picture of his mom he drags around with him to avoid spending any time in jail. — Second Ave. Sagas (@2avesag.as) 2025-01-22T01:22:29.271Z

Watch the interview here (or below):

In other news: