Wednesday’s Headlines: Mayor Culpa Edition

One day after making nice to President Trump in Washington, D.C., Mayor Adams went on Tucker Carlson's online show to, again, blame members of his own party (well, at least for now) for allegedly weaponizing the criminal justice system.
Carlson played his role perfectly — yet another bold, successful honest American brought down by the jackbooted thugs of the Deep State — and Adams recapitulated his case that the indictment against him was simply a result of him complaining to President Biden about being forced to handle an influx of immigrants.
“Basically, 'Be a good Democrat, Eric,'” Adams said White House officials told him, drawing guffaws from Carlson (who also blamed the "bicycle lobby" for congestion pricing).
In the end, Adams also came off as a listing ship in search of a new harbor.
"People often say, ‘Well, you know, you don’t sound like a Democrat and you know, you seemed to have left the party,” Adams told the eager inquisitor. “No, the party left me and it left working-class people.” (Adams has also met with top state Republicans, so even if the party left him, he may be preparing to leave it.)
The Post and Gothamist also covered it. Second Avenue Sagas had the ultimate take:
Watch the interview here (or below):
In other news:
- Speaking of the mayor, he also compared himself to Martin Luther King Jr. (NY Post)
- An SUV driver killed himself in a crash. (NYDN)
- The Post finally caught up to our coverage of the speed camera vandalism that's all the rage in Staten Island.
- Gothamist continued its series on the dour state of the subway.
- Ten thousand apartments in Midtown? Sounds great to us. (NY Times)
- More cops on the subway begins now. (amNY)
- The driver who killed 76-year-old Laraine Kleinman in 2023 in the West Village ended up getting charged on Tuesday with failure to yield and failure to exercise due care — mere slaps on the wrist — the NYPD said.
- Like Streetsblog, QNS covered Tuesday's grilling of the Department of Transportation by Council Transportation Chair Selvena Brooks-Powers.
- Finally, do you want to be on a community board? Well, you should! And our friends at Open Plans want to help you know what you'd be getting into. Join today's noon webinar on grassroots democracy by simply clicking here. It'll be fun! You'll even meet Advocacy Director (and Vickie Paladino punching bag) Jackson Chabot, star of this viral video: