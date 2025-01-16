Rock and Rage: Staten Islanders Again Waging War on Life-Saving Speed Cameras

Slay it with flowers.

A self-described "beautification squad" is blocking city speed cameras on Staten Island with floral displays in an effort to prevent the automated enforcement devices from holding reckless drivers accountable.

It's unclear how many cameras have been gotten their bouquet, but the Department of Transportation told Streetsblog it has removed 14 such bunches, and also took to Twitter to slam the effort soon after new pictures popped up on Thursday:

"Speeding kills," the agency posted. "Tampering with speed cameras is unacceptable and puts lives at risk. We are actively working with the

@NYPDnews and the perpetrators will be held accountable for jeopardizing public safety."

One of the cameras appears to be at Hylan Boulevard and Dongan Hills Avenue, according to a post on Twitter by the account @DETECTIVE4LIFE, who describes himself as "Retired NYPD Detective Conserv-American."

Another set of pictures was posted by @Paulgman47, whose bio describes himself in much the same terms as anti-camera Council Member Joe Borelli: "Brooklyn born; Italian 🩸; Francophile 🇲🇫, travel enthusiast; foodie; Independent thinker; MAGA extremist."

He also called it a "beautification project."

DOT did not provide locations of the cleaned-up cameras or the timeframe over which it acted.

Response on social media to the "beautification" campaign ran the gamut from defense of the vandals (you know, automatic enforcement cameras are such a money grab) to defense of the city's effort to hold reckless drivers accountable.

And another wag posted a rebuke to drivers who support the vandalism, "Stated Island is primarily populated by criminals who feel they are not bound by traffic, parking, and auto registration laws. It’s basically our Australia."

A Staten Islander long known for his opposition to speed cameras, played the "just-asking-questions" game.

"NYC’s so-called ‘Beautification Squad’ is making waves — planting flowers & trees to block speed cameras, claiming it’s for ‘beauty’ but conveniently sparing drivers from tickets. A creative protest or crossing the line?" asked Frank Morano.

It's not the first time Staten Islanders have tried a creative way to thwart the efforts of the DOT to penalize drivers who exceed the posted speed limit by 11 or more miles per hour.

In 2020, some residents hanged yellow ribbons on speed camera equipment to alert drivers to slow down for the few feet after the camera to avoid getting a ticket.

At the time, Borelli cheered the yellow ribbon campaign. And the borough's main vigilante, Scott LoBaido, was sometimes spotted holding a sign to alert drivers of a nearby camera. (LoBaido was recently arrested for protesting congestion pricing.)

Streetsblog engineered a counter-protest, installing yellow ribbons on random poles all over Staten Island to trick drivers into slowing down, a spin on the old adage, "If you can't beat 'em, BEAT 'em!"

And Streetsblog's former house band, The Speeders, did a parody song:

Attempts to thwart DOT's efforts have become rampant recently, what with City Council Member Vickie Paladino recommending what models of laser pointer people should purchase in order to disable congestion pricing cameras.

And on Thursday, a new campaign was started by Hasidic residents of Bedford Avenue to "close" the protected bike lane there on the grounds that it is unsafe for kids dropped off illegally by bus drivers.