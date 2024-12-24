And the Winners Are…: It’s Time for the 2024 Streetsie Awards!

Just as we do every year, we throw out the old year and ring in the new one with our Streetsie Awards, a multi-post compendium of the best and worst projects, people, policies and politics of the year that was. This is our first in the series, but if you want to read them all, they're archived here. Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, a Joyous Kwanzaa and a Happy New Year to all.

The year started so well: The MTA Board approved the $15 congestion pricing toll and everything was ready for the June 30 launch. But as the year ends, congestion pricing looks like the horizon — always right there, but never reachable.

So before we present all of the Streetsie Awards for 2024, it's important that we first recall the singular role Gov. Hochul played in dashing the hopes of millions of New Yorkers who want better transit, safer streets, less pollution and faster travel times through Manhattan.

So the winner of the inaugural "It’s So Over/We’re So Back" Award goes to gridlock governor, Kathy Hochul, not just for her multiple flip-flops but for how each flop and each flip only served to destroy a transformational policy and her own political future at the same time. (We'll have a separate year-in-review story on that subject later in the week.)

Whew, now that we've dispensed with the top award, it's time to really dig into what a crazy year 2024 was with this year's Streetsies:

The "Tommy Flanagan False Promise of the Year" Award: Remember back in January when former New York City Transit President Richard Davey promised he would "personally" clear out illegally parked cars out of the Livingston Street bus lane? Well, the illegal parkers are still there (and Davey has decamped to Boston). Honorable mention? Mayor Adams's announcement in January that he would — by the end of 2024 — create a "Department of Sustainable Delivery," which he obviously did not do.

The "Johnny, We Hardly Knew Ye" Award: The winner is Council Member Lincoln Restler. When the new City Council was sworn in in 2022, we had high hopes that it would build off the successes of former Speaker Corey Johnson (who was Streetsblog's "Vision Zero Hero of 2018"). Instead, it kicked Restler to the curb, banishing him from the all-important Transportation committee in January after he spent most of his first two years advocating for street safety, including his bill to allow people to write tickets to illegal parkers and get a portion of the resulting fine as a bounty.

The Meursault Award for Apathy: Named after the anhedonic main character in Albert Camus's "The Stranger," this award "honors" the organization, institution or person who did almost nothing in the face of great need. The nominees are:

And the winner is: Gov. Phil Murphy! Congrats, governor. Please use the prize money to not widen a highway and spill more cars into Lower Manhattan.

The Sally Field "You Like Us, You Really Like Us" Award: In January, we reported that car drivers who wanted to avoid being towed away were increasingly just removing their plates at night. But in September, then-Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch launched a task force to cut through existing driver protections and simply take illegally plated, or unplated, cars off the street. And by the end of the year, that task force was towing away about 80 cars a day. Honorable mention could have gone to Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar, who has sent us about 300 press releases about her bill, the "Ghostbusters Act," to rein in ghost cars ... except that there is no such bill on record with the Assembly. For now, it's just talk.

The "Joe Biden No Good Deed Works Out" Award: This award, named after the president who thought he was doing the right thing by dropping out, only to find that his good deed was decisively punished, honors other efforts that looked good at the start, but ended up so very very bad. And the nominees are:

And the winner is (obviously): Albany fauxgressives who don't care about climate change!

The "Mr. Blake 'Always Be Closing' Award for Unwarranted Brass Balls": Obviously, the winner is the NYPD for yet another year of completely disregarding Vision Zero. Examples include: Refusing to follow parking rules on Second Avenue, forcing the DOT to paint a bus lane around officers' personal cars; ignoring even the threat of a federal lawsuit to continue parking illegally all over the place; conspiring with the Department of Investigation to water down any effort to rein in placard abuse; conducting an astounding number of high-speed chases — even in the largely residential 114th Precinct in Astoria, where one such crash led to the death of cyclist, Amanda Servedio.

The Julie Andrews "The Hills are Alive" Award: No matter how many times the FDNY or DOT sings from the mountaintop that car drivers are the reason there's so much traffic, it never sinks in. And no matter how many times we report that business improves on car-free or car-light streets, Mayor Adams doesn't add any. And no matter how many people are killed or maimed by the drivers of cars, the City Council only seems to have time for a discussion about bills to regulate electric bikes that won't even work and ignore the sound of DOT's music.

The annual "Streetsblog Gets Action" Award: We're very proud of the outsized role that our little newsroom plays in getting change in our city, but this year was especially gratifying. The nominees are:

And the winner is: Streetsblog, of course!

The semi-annual "Streetsblog Fails to Get Action" Award: This ignoble dishonor goes to the story that should have generated outrage or some government initiative yet did not. And the nominees are:

The James K. Polk Award for Winning the George Polk Award: Named after the lone president to promise to serve a single term — and then actually do it without the editorial boards of every paper demanding it — this award honors a very specific award for excellence in journalism handed out annually by Long Island University. And, sure, there were other Polk Award winners this year, but the greatest triumph, of course, belonged to Streetsblog's Jesse Coburn for snagging the gold for his "ghost plates" series. Honorable mention: Gersh Kuntzman for back-to-back appearances on "The Daily Show" and "This American Life."

The "Eric Adams Fauxgressive(s) of the Year" Award: There are so many nominees it's hard to pick just one neighborhood, person or policy that appears at first to be liberal, but turns out to be revanchist when it comes to transportation policy. This award honors the turncoats, so obvious regressive like Council members Joe "Leadfoot" Borelli and Bob "New York City is the Most Dangerous it has Ever Been" Holden need not apply. And the nominees are:

And the winner is: The entire Upper West Side! Leave us alone and go fight a bus lane somewhere else.

The annual "#StuckAtDOT Award": This dishonor marks the biggest disappointment from our Department of Transportation this year. There are so many nominees we probably can't get to them all, so here are the really big disappointments:

And the Streetsie goes to ... all of them!

The "Mitch Albom Five People You'll Meet in Hell" Award: Named after the altered title of a treacly writer's best-seller, this award honors the person or institution who is just so loathsome. And the nominees are:

Council Member Vickie Paladino is definitely we will want to hang out with in the Inferno, but we're not loving her vitriol and abuse on this side of the hereafter. Not only does she put forward bad bills to reduce bike use , she lies about DOT's intentions so she can completely take over and ruin public meetings and she berates members of the public who take time out of their day to testify before the Council, which should earn her a reprimand at least:

And the winner is ... Vickie Paladino!

Have a happy New Year everyone (including you, Council member).