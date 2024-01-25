Thursday’s Headlines: Murphy’s Flaw Edition

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy might just be the worst Democrat since Strom Thurmond. On Wednesday, we learned (via the NY Post, the Times, the Daily News, Politico, Gothamist and others) that fares on New Jersey Transit would rise by 15 percent, which reminds us that Murphy would rather spend money to sue over congestion pricing or to widen highways than save his own state's public transit system.

He's been warned for years that NJ Transit needed help and a budget shortfall was looming. But Murphy has dawdled. No wonder MTA CEO Janno Lieber could barely contain his glee: "New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said that he would fix NJ Transit if it killed him. He's not dying … he's not even trying!"

Others pointed out the irony that Murphy is busy trying to defend the small number of Garden Staters who drive into the city rather than boosting services for the much larger number who take transit (a number that would be larger if he did more for riders).

It isn’t hard to find car-obsessed people in New Jersey, but the state would welcome transit livability improvements. Lost count of how many governors and transit agency heads (including Amtrak/PA and private bus companies and federal leaders) who have severely fucked this up — winter soldier (@brianvan) January 24, 2024

The whole thing would be funny if it wasn't so tragic. More than 200,000 people use NJ Transit to enter New York every day. They're doing the right thing, even if their governor isn't.

NJ seemingly has $10B to spend widening the turnpike and helping cars get to NYC 3 minutes faster. These cars represent less than 10% of all commuters in NJ. Confusingly, the state has run out of money for the rest of us 90% who commute via bus, rail, and PATH to get to work. https://t.co/NcfxcAqanz — Talya Schwartz (@SchwartzTalya) January 24, 2024

The other big story yesterday was Mayor Adams's self-congratulatory State of the City address (which was excessive, even by SOTC standards). Before the speech, his office dolled out lots of "exclusives" to everyone but Streetsblog:

Planning for e-micromobility is big! But it has to include everyone. Deliverers aren't the only NYers who use e-bikes. Families, commuters, & casual riders all rely on these devices, and will be able to even more if we design for their safety & comfort in a holistic way. https://t.co/osPJzUi967 — Open Plans (@OpenPlans) January 24, 2024

Here's what the mayor didn't say:

He didn't say a word about bike lanes, even after a year when 28 cyclists were killed in crashes, one of the most ever. City Hall didn't release that absence in advance, so we covered it

He didn't say a word about improving bus service or meeting his legal requirement to build 30 miles of protected bus lanes this year, despite New York City buses being among the slowest in the nation and whose customer base is mostly working-class New Yorkers. (City Hall didn't hand out any candy on that before the speech, so we covered that, too.)

Gothamist also found the speech "sparse." Yet for some reason, Transportation Alternatives didn't seem to have a problem with the fact that Vision Zero wasn't mentioned at all. How's this non-confrontational approach working out for ya?:

Mayor Adams's "State of the City" speech made no mention of Vision Zero, bicycling or alternative transportation. The city's largest advocacy org for those issues offers no criticism in response. pic.twitter.com/O5BpdQyaAO — David J. Meyer (@dahvnyc) January 24, 2024

