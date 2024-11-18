Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Congestion Pricing

As Congestion Pricing Passes, Suburban Naysayer on MTA Board Again Abuses His Placard

David Mack hates congestion pricing — but he loves complaining about people who park illegally (even as he parks illegally).

2:34 PM EST on November 18, 2024

Photo: Dave Colon with the Streetsblog Photoshop Desk|

He’s the reason there’s traffic — yet David Mack still opposed congestion pricing on Monday.

It's another big Mack attack.

David Mack, the road-loving Nassau County representative on the MTA Board, reiterated his opposition on Monday to a reasonable toll on drivers to enter the most congested, transit-rich part of the city — and as he objected to the now-discounted toll, Mack's new Buick was parked illegally in an Access-a-Ride spot with a Nassau County Police placard improperly on the dash.

Mack's unsafe parking and misuse of a placard — he was not on "official" county police business as he voted "no" on the congestion toll — was not only an affront to those who favor civic order, but was also a danger to people with disabilities. Several times on Monday, as Mack's car remained illegally parked, Access-a-Ride drivers were forced to pick up or drop off customers in the middle of Stone Street.

That's MTA Board member David Mack's car parked illegally in an Access-a-Ride spot, forcing the bus to block traffic and unsafely discharge passengers.

Fortunately for the MTA Board, Mack's opinion did not carry the day; congestion pricing passed 12-1 and is now slated to go into effect on Jan. 5.

"Congestion pricing haters who decry MTA corruption should look no further than their favorite commissioner," said Danny Pearlstein of Riders Alliance. "The call is coming from inside the house. Mack, who is blatantly corrupt, is also a menace to millions of riders and a threat to safety on public streets.

Mack's comments against congestion pricing on Monday were rich with irony, arguing that suburbanites and outer-borough drivers aren't really the problem with Manhattan traffic — it's the people who park illegally (wait, did he really say that?!).

"We have no enforcement of parking or all of the other things that contribute to congestion," he really did say as his $23,000 Buick was parked illegally outside.

David Mack has a Nassau County Police placard.Photo: Dave Colon

It's not the first time that Mack's vehicular transgressions have raised the attention of transit lovers and supporters.

Earlier this year, amid an earlier debate over congestion pricing, Streetsblog revealed that Mack enjoys the rare perk of being able to drive over all MTA bridges and through all the agency's tunnels for free — though the freeloader told Streetsblog he uses the all-you-can-drive E-Z Pass to inspect the facilities and that his "no" vote on congestion pricing had nothing to do with how much all his driving would cost him as he drives daily from his Long Island home to his office in New Jersey.

And in 2022, we caught Mack's car — then a fancy Lexus with a temporary plate — illegally parked in an MTA Police spot near the agency's lower Broadway headquarters.

So in other words, he's not only a scofflaw, but he apparently buys a new car every two years.

Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

congestion pricing

Toll of History, Part Deux: MTA Board Approves $9 Congestion Pricing Fee

Still, one of the city's most preeminent congestion pricing advocates will be holding his breath until Jan. 5.

November 18, 2024
Cross Bronx Expressway

Reps. Torres, AOC Join to Oppose Hochul Effort to Widen Cross Bronx Expressway

The Bronx House reps told the governor that her plan to build a pair of hulking, highway-sized roads next to the existing scar is "doubling down on Robert Moses."

November 18, 2024
Open Streets

Car-Free Streets are Good For Business, Yet Another Report Shows

“This just confirms the old saying, ‘Cars don’t spend money, people spend money,’” said one open street advocate.

November 18, 2024
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines: Congestion Pricing Cometh Edition

Monday is congestion pricing day at the MTA Board. Plus more news.

November 18, 2024
See all posts