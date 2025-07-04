Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
e-bikes

Friday’s Headlines: E-Bikes in Parks … Permanently Edition

The Parks Department will permanently allow e-bikes in city parks following a two-year pilot. Plus more news.

12:01 AM EDT on July 4, 2025

Photo: Jonah Schwarz|

A Citi Bike e-bike in Central Park.

The Parks Department plans to permanently allow e-bikes in city parks, following a two-year pilot, officials announced on Thursday.

The rule change, which amNewYork first reported, will allow the same electric bikes and standup scooters inside parks as outside on city streets, however mopeds and other “heavy vehicles” will continue to be banned.

"Our greenways and park drives connect New Yorkers to our citywide network of parks and greenspaces. It’s critically important that our public realm can safely accommodate the diverse ways that New Yorkers get around and enjoy our city's public spaces,” said Parks Commissioner Iris Rodriguez-Rosa in a press release. “We are focused on improving safety in our parks, and allowing the same e-bikes and e-scooters that are allowed in city bike lanes on our park drives and greenways would make our city safer and more accommodating for pedestrians, cyclists, and e-mobility users alike.”

E-bike riders have long used park drives and paths, but agency only began officially allowing the devices on a trial basis in June 2023, and renewed its one-year pilot for another 12 months in 2024.

Cyclists and people on e-bikes often rely on park facilities for transportation, like greenways – especially in parts of the city with no other safe street infrastructure.

But critics have tried to push e-bikes back off the city lawns, including a sizable share of the City Council. Twenty lawmakers signed onto a bill by Queens Republican Vickie Paladino last year to prohibit the devices, but the proposal went nowhere fast.

The announcement comes after an cyclist and a person on an electric unicycle collided in Central Park last week, injuring the latter rider critically.

Meanwhile, Mayor Adams has also worked overtime to make life harder for e-bike riders, deploying the NYPD to give out thousands of criminal court summonses for low-level traffic infractions, while rolling out plans to cap their max speeds at 15 miles per hour.

The Parks Department will adopt its policy change after putting it through the city's public rulemaking process, but an agency spokesman declined to give a timeline.

Reporting from Kevin Duggan

In other news:

  • Cops finally arrested the hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian on Bedford Avenue last fall, right before the city installed protected bike lanes and safety upgrades at the location. (Daily News)
  • But the carnage continues: A hit-and-run driver killed a pedestrian under the elevated tracks on New Utrecht Avenue on Sunday. (BoroPark24)
  • A public park will be closed to most of the public for Fourth of July fireworks tonight. (NY1)
  • The 31st Avenue bike boulevard is a marvel:

The 1st phase of the 31st Ave Bike Blvd in Astoria is complete and looks great. Sharing some photos as NYC DOT was nearly done. Dramatically more pedestrian space, much safer pedestrian crossings, and high-comfort cycling connecting to the waterfront and Manhattan. More: www.nyc.gov/html/dot/htm...

Vincent Barone ⛲️ (@vinbarone.bsky.social) 2025-07-03T15:30:10.987Z
  • A driver and passenger are "on the run" after hitting six pedestrians in the Bronx. (NBC New York)
  • Bloomberg and the Times, welcome to the "Zohran Mamdani free buses" beat.
  • NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch won't fire a cop who shot and killed a man during a traffic stop over a seatbelt. (NY Times)
  • Let amNY tell you everything you need to know about subway advertising.
  • Street homelessness is on the rise. (Gothamist)
  • In case you forgot, the New Jersey Turnpike widening is still a terrible idea:

 

David Meyer
@dahvnyc

David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as deputy editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Zohran Mamdani

Beach Reading: Zohran Mamdani’s Answers to Streetsblog’s Mayoral Candidate Survey

Spend the holiday weekend with Zohran Mamdani's answers to Streetsblog's mayoral candidate questionnaire.

July 4, 2025
Low Traffic Neighborhoods

Friday Video: Why NYC Needs ‘Low-Traffic Neighborhoods’

London's Church Street, like so many of our business corridors, was choking on cars — until the advent of the low-traffic neighborhood.

July 4, 2025
bus lanes

Anti-Miracle On 34th Street: Adams Administration Pauses Work On 34th Street Busway

The highly-anticipated 34th Street busway may not happen under Mayor Adams after all, sources said.

July 3, 2025
Central Park

Manhattan DA Says Alleged Central Park Hit-and-Run Cyclist Didn’t Flee, Drops Charges

Prosecutors said the 30-year-old cyclist "remained on the scene for about 45 minutes after the crash and waited for paramedics to arrive to treat the injured person."

July 3, 2025
Sean Duffy

Sean Duffy’s ‘Great America Road Trip’ Wants You to Drive to Central Park

Sean Duffy's "Great American Road Trip" encourages Americans to drive to sites in the most transit-rich and car-choked parts of the country.

July 3, 2025
e-bikes

Ex-DOT Official Warns NYC’s ‘Counterproductive’ E-bike Speed Limit Will Curb Biking, Safety

The mayor is working overtime to undo the decade of gains for cycling in the Big Apple, a former de Blasio administration official told Streetsblog.

July 3, 2025
See all posts