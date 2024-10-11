Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Carnage

Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian on Bedford Av. Hours Before Long-Stalled Safety Redesign Begins

The driver was traveling so quickly that the victim was tossed high in the air before landing back on the car hood and being tossed to the side of the road as the killer drove off.

3:10 PM EDT on October 11, 2024

A split second before the fatal crash.

Cops are searching for the hit-and-run driver of an SUV who fatally struck a Brooklyn pedestrian early on Thursday morning on a Bedford-Stuyvesant street that was literally hours from getting a long-delayed safety redesign.

The speeding driver was heading northbound on Bedford Avenue at around 3:10 a.m. when he struck the pedestrian, who had just exited a bodega with his purchases and was crossing in the crosswalk with the light.

The video, obtained by Streetsblog, shows that the driver was traveling so quickly that the victim was tossed high in the air before landing back on the car hood and being tossed to the side of the road as the killer drove off.

Cops said the victim suffered head and body trauma and was taken to Methodist Hospital in Park Slope, where he died.

"It's just shit, man," said a local shopowner who had seen the video. "The guy goes out to get some food and he's crossing a street and gets mowed down by some asshole driver.”

Roughly 24 hours after the crash, the Department of Transportation repainted that stretch of Bedford to narrow the roadway to one lane and add a protected bike lane, a configuration known as a road diet that has proven to improve safety because the narrower road encourages drivers to slow down.

Here's what Bedford Avenue looks like now, thanks to DOT's restriping. But the safety measure was too late to stop Thursday's death.Photo: Gersh Kuntzman

Activists had called for years for Bedford Avenue to get such a treatment — and, indeed, the city finally listened more than a year ago, only to delay its own timeline, a delay that is implicated in Thursday's killing.

“When it comes to safer streets, New Yorkers can’t afford to wait," said Elizabeth Adams, the interim co-executive director at Transportation Alternatives, which oversaw the "Better Bedford" campaign that finally bore fruit this week.

By ignoring its own timeline, the city left the street dangerous "well past the initially promised end date of late 2023," Adams added. "It’s clear that delaying projects has a real cost. ... All projects that are delayed or moving slowly need attention today so tragedies like these are prevented across the city."

The city is in the midst of a pedestrian death crisis, with 84 pedestrians fatally struck this year through Oct. 6, according to the NYPD — up from 70 in the same period last year.

And over the same period this year, 6,424 pedestrians have been injured — or roughly 23 pedestrians every day. That's up 3 percent from last year.

There have been 26 pedestrian deaths in Brooklyn, up from 16 over the same period last year, an increase of 62.5 percent.

DOT has said its redesign of Bedford will make the roadway safer. Between Jan. 1 and Oct. 7 of this year, there were 86 reported crashes in just the mile-long stretch of Bedford between Atlantic and Myrtle avenues, injuring seven cyclists, 10 pedestrians and 23 motorists, killing one pedestrian, according to city stats.

We will check the same period next year.

Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Pedestrian safety

Manhattanites To DOT: Open Queensboro Bridge Pedestrian Path ‘Without Delay’

"It’s really inappropriate for the DOT to delay," said one member of Manhattan Community Board 6.

October 11, 2024
e-bikes

Council Seeks to Force DOT to Build 175 E-Bike Charging Hubs 

A new bill would force the DOT to build over 100 charging hubs, but will it be enough to keep up with demand?

October 11, 2024
Bicycle Infrastructure

Friday Video: A Vision for West 72nd Street

Maybe someday, a roadway that devotes 88 percent of its space to a tiny minority of users (drivers) could finally work for everyone. We can dream, can't we?

October 11, 2024
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines: Yes, We Will Mention the Yankees Edition

We are praying for the first Subway Series since 2000. Plus other news.

October 11, 2024
See all posts