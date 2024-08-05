Monday’s Headlines: A Citi Bike Hero is Something to Be Edition

There was a lot of news over the weekend, so let's just start with the story of a man. A common man. A man just like you or me. Actually, strike that — this guy is nothing like you or me ... because he rode a Citi Bike from the Williamsburg Bridge to Montauk Point!

Check it out on Reddit:

We're hoping to have more on this heroic 132-mile ride today when we get the full interview with this should-be Olympian with the epic Strava page. Until then, here are all the stories you might have missed as you were beating the heat this weekend:

Gothamist, Reddit) The big story over the weekend was the deadline for restaurants to apply for outdoor dining. Many of the 12,500 or so roadway outdoor dining areas have been dismantled as Covid went into remission, but so many more will be abandoned because the City Council and Mayor Adams made the program seasonal — saddling restaurateurs with the cost of storing their sheds for five months per year. We'll update you later today on how many restaurants have applied for roadway space, but last week it was in the mere hundreds. It's the end of a brief era when public space was used to create business-friendly, livable streets. ( NY Times

Meanwhile, our friend Boba Cyclist put the tragedy in visceral terms:

What a downgrade for Beija-Flor, the excellent Brazilian restaurant in Dutch Kills. Their pretty outdoor dining structure is now gone, just so two people can park their cars in front. No more live music outside, I guess, either.

Conservative NIMBYs just hate this city. pic.twitter.com/5v5iEwcSKN — Boba Cyclist 정 (@BobaCyclist) August 4, 2024