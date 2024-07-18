Thursday’s Headlines: Paris is a Lot Cooler than NYC Edition

It's too hot for a long, newsy lead-in to today's headlines, so let's just embed a great Streetfilms video about how Paris is eating our lunch when it comes to reducing the "urban heat effect" through the main levels available to cities: adding greenery and reducing car use.

Enjoy:

Now here's the news you need to start your day:

Gothamist) After the amazing, stupendous success of the NYPD's Shotspotter, Mayor Adams announced that weapons detectors would soon be deployed at some subway stations. What could possibly go wrong? ( NYDN

Can we have nice things ... like a 100-minute train ride to Boston? Apparently not, for all the reasons Nolan Hicks posted on Twitter about this Gothamist piece:

- It takes a LIRR train making five stops 73 minutes to go between Manhattan and Ronkonkoma;

- HSR can't work on 3rd rail, so you'd need to rewire

- You'd need a whole new ROW connecting RON to Stony Brook

- Gateway is $13b for 3 miles of tunnel (so that'd be $50b right there) — Nolan Hicks (@ndhapple) July 17, 2024

Oh and while we're on the topic of bad priorities, David Zipper pointed out this one, following up on our scoop about the Citi Bike price increase:

If you're visiting NYC, a 15-minute e-bikeshare trip now costs $10.19. (pricing: https://t.co/iD7qLNr2mH)



That's 3.5x the subway fare -- for 15 minutes on an e-bike.



What the hell are we doing? pic.twitter.com/tdR0tjPGA2 — David Zipper (@DavidZipper) July 17, 2024