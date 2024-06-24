Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Congestion Pricing

Hey, Gov. Hochul, Here’s How Congestion Pricing Would Have Remade Manhattan

Just in time for Sunday night's failed launch of congestion pricing, check out this Streetfilms video from Stockholm.

3:57 PM EDT on June 24, 2024

Photos: Clarence Eckerson Jr.|

We could have had it all: (Clockwise from top left: A busy pedestrianized street, great bike infrastructure, another car-free street that’s friendly to businesses and people, and the Grand Central of Stockholm during rush hour).

Just in time for Sunday night's failed launch of congestion pricing, Streetfilms's Clarence Eckerson has returned from Stockholm with a new video that shows how great a city can be when 20 percent of the cars are removed.

See it for yourself:

  • Public space repurposed for people, not cars.
  • Business-friendly shopping strips filled with strolling pedestrians instead rushing drivers.
  • Calm and relaxed residential streets where kids can even play (remember that?!).
  • Public transit that isn't stuck in private traffic all the time.

Meanwhile, the film features a bike ride with Lars Strömgren, also known as the Ydanis Rodriguez of Stockholm, and a rare Streetfilms guest spot by yours truly:

Watching the film makes a mockery of Gov. Hochul's claim that she undid congestion pricing on behalf of "working" New Yorkers. Every "working" resident of Stockholm has benefitted from that city's decision a generation ago to charge a small fee to drive into the most congested part of town — with the money going towards urban improvements.

It's something Streetsblog also chronicled during a fact- (and fish-) finding mission to Sweden earlier this year:

Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines: Kathy’s Kongestion Kover-Up Edition

It was yet another big weekend for congestion pricing news, and Gov. Hochul continued to look awful. Plus other news.

June 24, 2024
Bike Lanes

Protected Bike Lanes Are (Finally) Coming To Car-Centric Dyker Heights

The southern Brooklyn area severely lacks safe street infrastructure.

June 24, 2024
34th Avenue Open Street

Money for Something: DOT Starts $89M Paseo Park Redesign Outreach

The Department of Transportation held its first vision meeting for the redesign of the 26-block 34th Avenue open street. Of course, some opponents were so angry that they didn't bother to participate.

June 24, 2024
Streetsblog USAPodcast

The Brake Podcast: The Real Reason Why Traffic Engineers Design Deadly Roads

Hint: they aren't deliberately trying to get us killed.

June 23, 2024
See all posts