Tuesday’s Headlines: Don’t Block Bike Advocates Edition

A bit of silly news came over the transom yesterday: Department of Transportation Chief Communication Officer Nick Benson blocked the Twitter account NYC Bike Lanes after the cycling activist pointed out that DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez uses what may be illegally tinted windows on his department vehicle.

We're not taking sides (yet!), but the whole thing seems like an over-reaction. Here's how it started. First, NYC Bike Lanes — a Streetsblog contributor who has exposed NYPD corruption and been harassed for it — tweeted last year about Rodriguez's tint.

Ydanis follow the NY state tint laws challenge.



The @NYC_DOT commissioner & @vinbarone were spotted hopping into a city vehicle with illegal tints.



Will @ydanis remove the window tints or is he above the law? pic.twitter.com/mcjpMjM82v — NYC Bike Lanes (@NYCBikeLanes) October 27, 2023

Two weeks later, the account tagged Benson in hopes of getting an answer:

Sometime after that, Benson blocked the account.

. @nick_benson, The Chief Communications Officer & Deputy Commissioner @NYC_DOT has blocked me for asking the DOT is breaking the law.



(It's also against the law for government officials to block individuals) pic.twitter.com/QZE1Q5VCtc — NYC Bike Lanes (@NYCBikeLanes) March 4, 2024

Now, is this illegal because Benson is a public official? It's unclear; DOT has an "official" government social media account that isn't allowed to block people. But Benson certainly tweets about agency business plenty of times from his personal account (he has even used his personal account to critique Streetsblog stories, though picking up a phone and calling me to repair our miscommunication would actually solve the problem rather than score points with his boss).

Whatever the rules are, in recent days, Benson added "Personal account, views mine" to his X bio. So maybe it's no big deal.

Still, a piece of advice: muting works better than blocking. Why furnish your supposed enemies with the ammunition of being able to say a public official (whose annual salary rose to $199,000 when he joined the DOT in 2023) blocked them on Twitter? Or, put another way, "Tweet kids afraid to read your tweets," to paraphrase an old meme.

