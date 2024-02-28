There was much sadness and rending of garments when it appeared that I had retired from committing "criminal mischief" against the scofflaw cops and other ne'er-do-wells who deface their plates to avoid detection by speed- or red-light cameras.

But with congestion pricing looming — and a recent Comptroller's report showing that speed cameras are missing millions of speeders — you may have noticed that I've gotten back in the game (and my hit song remains, as The New Yorker called it, an "earworm").

And Tuesday was a busy morning, catching two cops who defaced their plates, plus much larger corruption on Second Avenue between E. 22nd and 18th streets, where cops simply block the bus lane all day.

First, I'm not sure why Police Commissioner Caban allows his officers to blatantly violate the law by defacing their plates. Here's a guy I caught near the Ninth Precinct station house in the East Village:

Then I caught this guy on Lafayette Street in the placard perp zone of Lower Manhattan:

But the most fun I had all day was exposing how cops park their squad cars, equipment, personal cars and even the official recruiting van in the Second Avenue bus lane, selfishly and illegally delaying commutes for 10s of thousands of commuters. (Recruiting pitch? "We're cops! We get to park wherever the fuck we want!"):

The NYPD declined to comment on the bus lane blocking, not even responding to my questions. But given that Mayor Adams claims he's such a supporter of bus riders, one would think someone would, um, do something about the situation.

In other news: