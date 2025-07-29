Tuesday’s Headlines: Active Shooter Edition

The big news yesterday was the out-of-town gunman driving to the city with his Nevada-licensed assault weapon to kill three people, plus himself, inside a skyscraper.
But we have big news in our pages, too:
- A court cleared the way for the Adams administration to remove a bike lane that it admits is making Bedford Avenue safer.
- And the Adams administration still equates "regulating app delivery companies" with a crackdown on delivery workers.
In other news:
- Federal Transit Administrator-nominee Marc Molinaro offered more sleight of hand than a three-card monty dealer in defending the Trump administration's depiction of New York City as a crime-ridden death trap, which the Post just laps up.
- We were pleased to see that the city will redevelop the old Flushing Airport site in College Point, but adding 3,000 units without any new transit infrastructure? That's worth asking a lot of questions about — which amNY did not do. (The Post didn't either in its follow-up.)
- Congestion pricing is working, as Staten Island bus riders well know. (amNY)
- In IBX non-news, we have the New York Times.
- And we also have the Times for its architecture review of "Sesame Street," which debuted like 400 years ago.
- Blame Connecticut for the Metro-North fare increase. (NY Post)
- Here's a classic "Now do cars" story, given how many 17-year-olds wreck cars in this state. (NY Post)
- G whizz, repairs will take longer. (NYDN)
- And the MTA is experiencing delays in its signal upgrades. (Gothamist)
- More buses are catching more bad drivers. (amNY)
- As Zohran Mamdani racks up union endorsement, Curtis Sliwa scored a high-profile union threat. (NYDN)
- Fare beating is down. (NY Post)
- A Lower Manhattan community board wants the city to fix Canal Street. (EV Grieve)
- It's going to be hot again today, which is bad news for our friend Pulaski Bridge:
- And the Red Hook Pool remains closed.