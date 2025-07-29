Tuesday’s Headlines: Active Shooter Edition

The big news yesterday was the out-of-town gunman driving to the city with his Nevada-licensed assault weapon to kill three people, plus himself, inside a skyscraper.

But we have big news in our pages, too:

A court cleared the way for the Adams administration to remove a bike lane that it admits is making Bedford Avenue safer.

And the Adams administration still equates "regulating app delivery companies" with a crackdown on delivery workers

In other news:

Hi @NYC_DOT



The heat seems to be squeezing the Pulaski Bridge expansion joint gaskets up into the bikeway. We've seen it cause some riders to weave in the busy 2-way bikeway over the past few days pic.twitter.com/VhuhHHCpIp — Bike New York (@bikenewyork) July 28, 2025