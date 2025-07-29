Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines: Active Shooter Edition

A horrific crime in Midtown, but we're fixated with a full slate of other news.

12:01 AM EDT on July 29, 2025

File photo: Dave Colon

The big news yesterday was the out-of-town gunman driving to the city with his Nevada-licensed assault weapon to kill three people, plus himself, inside a skyscraper.

But we have big news in our pages, too:

In other news:

  • Federal Transit Administrator-nominee Marc Molinaro offered more sleight of hand than a three-card monty dealer in defending the Trump administration's depiction of New York City as a crime-ridden death trap, which the Post just laps up.
  • We were pleased to see that the city will redevelop the old Flushing Airport site in College Point, but adding 3,000 units without any new transit infrastructure? That's worth asking a lot of questions about — which amNY did not do. (The Post didn't either in its follow-up.)
  • Congestion pricing is working, as Staten Island bus riders well know. (amNY)
  • In IBX non-news, we have the New York Times.
  • And we also have the Times for its architecture review of "Sesame Street," which debuted like 400 years ago.
  • Blame Connecticut for the Metro-North fare increase. (NY Post)
  • Here's a classic "Now do cars" story, given how many 17-year-olds wreck cars in this state. (NY Post)
  • G whizz, repairs will take longer. (NYDN)
  • And the MTA is experiencing delays in its signal upgrades. (Gothamist)
  • More buses are catching more bad drivers. (amNY)
  • As Zohran Mamdani racks up union endorsement, Curtis Sliwa scored a high-profile union threat. (NYDN)
  • Fare beating is down. (NY Post)
  • A Lower Manhattan community board wants the city to fix Canal Street. (EV Grieve)
  • It's going to be hot again today, which is bad news for our friend Pulaski Bridge:
Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

