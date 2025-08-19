Tuesday’s Headlines: No Surprise Edition

The good news: There's no more free lunch — for car owners — on about a dozen blocks on the Upper West Side.

The bad news: drivers will scream bloody murder now that the Department of Transportation has begun implementing its Smart Curbs initiative between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue and between West 73rd and West 86th streets.

The West Side Spirit drew first dud with its story (I Love the Upper West Side soon followed) claiming the conversion of "free" parking spaces into paid parking was "installed in [the[ dead of night." That's factually true (the switch did happen abruptly, like most switches, from "off" to "on"), but not actually true, given that the DOT has been talking about it since 2023, as we reported (and then mocked as too small an initiative in 2024).

But facts be damned. Our guess is that drivers will quickly get the ear of the New York Post (in three, two, one...) and this whole idea of charging drivers a tiny fee for the public space they seize for their cars will become a new cause célèbre, prompting the Adams administration to throw its own DOT under the bus again.

In other news: