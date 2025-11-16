Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
traffic deaths

World Day of Remembrance: ‘My Brother Did Not Die in Vain’

A drunk driver killed Kevin Cruickshank while he was biking in New York City. The movement for safer streets showed me that my brother did not die in vain.

12:02 AM EST on November 16, 2025

Kevin Cruickshank was killed by a reckless driver at a known danger spot for vulnerable road users.

|Photo: GoFundMe

Kevin Cruickshank was always in motion. I remember him skateboarding in our living room, to our downstairs neighbors’ despair. We rollerbladed across the Golden Gate Bridge. We covered every inch of our New England city in our ten-speed bikes, until our faces burned red from the cold. He believed deeply in sharing the road.

Kevin Cruickshank poses with his limited-edition Langster bicycle, designed to resemble a New York City taxi cab. He was riding the bicycle when he died.
Kevin Cruickshank rode a limited-edition 2009 Langster bicycle designed to resemble a New York City taxi cab. He was riding the Langster when he died.

“We’re all pedestrians,” he would say.

My brother didn’t just move through the world. He made space for others to move safely, too. He cleared overgrown shrubs so neighbors with strollers could pass safely, organized scooter clubs to promote visibility, and scheduled park cleanups. Kevin had a gift for building community wherever wheels met pavement.

On the morning of July 19, Kevin biked from his home in Morningside Heights all the way to Chinatown, to practice for the New York City Century Bike Ride, an annual event hosted by Transportation Alternatives. He was at the intersection of Canal and Bowery, at the foot of the Manhattan Bridge, when a drunk driver in a stolen Chevrolet Malibu killed him and another woman, May Kwok. The driver had been going more than 100 mph in a 25 mph zone.

After my brother’s funeral in New York City, I met Annie Goldner, who lost her son in a crash. “We’re a club no one asks to join,” she told me gently. Her strength helped me see that pain could be transformed into purpose. Annie told me about her experience with Families for Safe Streets, a grassroots organization of families who have lost loved ones to, or been injured by, traffic violence. 

I had never really thought about street safety. But knowing there was a community like this gave me hope and a new horizon. It didn’t erase the ache, but it provided direction. A few months after Kevin died, I helped arrange a meal train for a coworker who injured his neck after a vehicle struck him while he was cycling. I left an invitation to the World Day of Remembrance, because no one should face this kind of tragedy alone. I think it’s what my brother would have done.

Nothing in this world can replace Kevin. But there are versions of him I’ve gotten to meet — through the people he loved, the neighbors he helped, the advocates who speak his name in the rooms where decisions are made. That is one small consolation: getting to know him all over again through the eyes of others — and fighting for the future he believed in.

Sarah Witt

Sarah Witt is the sister of Kevin Cruickshank.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Streetsblog USAVision Zero

World Day of Remembrance: The Fight to ‘Stop Super Speeders’ Has Gone National

The bills would require the worst of the worst drivers to at least adhere to the speed limit, which is not too much to ask.

November 16, 2025
Buses

Council Members Put Everything But Riders First at ‘Bus Oversight’ Hearing

The Council spent its last bus oversight hearing of its term asking the MTA and city to pull back on bus lane enforcement.

November 14, 2025
Car-Free Parks

Community Board Defies Parents in Vote to Reopen Forest Park to Cars

The Parks Department appears to have given in to a vocal group of Queens drivers. Paging Mayor Mamdani!

November 14, 2025
Pedestrian safety

Opinion: Daylighting Isn’t Anti-Driver — It’s Pro-Common Sense

Listen to a Republican: "The Department of Transportation's negative report on daylighting is like judging the effectiveness of lifeboats on the Titanic by studying the ones that never left the ship."

November 14, 2025
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines: More Agenda Items Edition

Transportation Alternatives laid out, in 85 chunky bullet points, what the next major should do. Plus other news.

November 14, 2025
Daylighting

SHAMEFUL: Pro-Parking DOT ‘Forced’ Lawmakers To Scale Back Daylighting Bill, Says Queens Pol

A parking-first City Hall has thrown up road blocks against pedestrian safety.

November 13, 2025
See all posts