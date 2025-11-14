Friday’s Headlines: More Agenda Items Edition

It's not even Thanksgiving yet, but everyone is making a list (and checking it twice) for Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

We have a logo. For all our coverage of the new mayor, click here.

We were first out of the gate, of course, offering multiple columns advising the future Hizzoner on what he should do once he takes the oath of office.

On Thursday, our friends at Transportation Alternatives got into the act, laying out in 85 chunky bullet points, how Mayor Mamdani should expand daylighting, build more bike lanes, create bus rapid transit, expand Summer Streets, widen sidewalks and create car-free streets, reduce the city speed limit, broaden the scope of the next Streets Master Plan, make outdoor dining year-round, and reboot Vision Zero, among many, many, many other things.

But you don't need us to summarize the fine work from TA (with help from Open Plans, by the way). You can read the whole thing right here — and, after, you should send it to your Council member.

In other news: