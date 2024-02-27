Other than the New York Post editorial board, a few residents of New Jersey who insist on driving into Manhattan, a handful of Staten Island teachers and a few residents of Lower Manhattan who are willfully misreading an environmental assessment, pretty much everyone knows that congestion pricing will be a good thing.

But those entitled Manhattanites who oppose the central business district toll are the most misguided, it turns out. According to new data being released today by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Transportation Alternatives, the tolling zone will benefit the most from congestion pricing.

We already know that setting up a toll to drive into Manhattan below 60th Street will reduce congestion, improve bus speeds, lower air pollution and asthma rates, and decrease pedestrian injuries by as much as 20 percent.

But the new data show, for example, that:

The state Assembly districts that comprise the congestion pricing zone are very congested — with 68 percent more vehicle miles traveled and 20 percent slower bus speeds compared to the average Assembly district. And that's truly offensive because 79 percent of those CBD households don't own a car! So here's a region of roughly 685,000 people living with pollution, congestion and road violence being dumped on them every day.

In the congestion zone, levels of pollution — in the form of PM2.5, the most serious particulate — are 17 percent higher than the average Assembly district. Again, that's pollution being dumped on an area where nearly eight out of 10 households don't have a car.

Serious traffic injuries in the Assembly districts that comprise the zone are 22 percent higher than in the average Assembly district.

Because of all the driving that is being accommodated by current road design and free access to the busiest and most transit-rich area of the city, roads in the tolling zone have 24 percent less tree canopy, 41 percent less permeable surface area, and 13 percent fewer benches than the average district.

In other words, think of all the good things the city could do if tens of thousands of drivers switch to transit, carpool, bike or simply choose not to drive into the central business district.

In the short term, Transportation Alternatives has once again joined the chorus of advocates demanding that the Department of Transportation come up with a plan to convert all the unnecessary car space "to higher use, including converting car lanes into protected bike lanes, car-free busways and bus lanes, and new pedestrian spaces that ensure that every New Yorker feels the benefits of congestion pricing."

To check out the data, click here.

