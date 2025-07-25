Friday’s Headlines: Putting the ‘Con’ in ConEd Edition

Summer Streets returns to Vernon Boulevard along the Queens waterfront on Saturday, with a twist: Con Edison trucks parked in the bike lane.

The electric utility company has had a stretch of Vernon Boulevard’s two-way protected lane blocked for going on nine days since a fire at the Ravenswood Generating Station last Wednesday.

A ConEd spokesman told Streetsblog the company has “flaggers on site to stop traffic and redirect bicyclists and pedestrians across the street, when needed, to protect everyone’s safety.”

That hasn’t quite borne out as Streetsblog has made several trips through the detour recently, when cyclists coming up on the blocked portion were forced to merge into oncoming traffic without the help of a flagger or even some signage.

DOT told Streetsblog it is “active communication with ConEd so that there will be no impact on Summer Streets operations this Saturday.” Sure, obviously once cars are barred from Vernon, there'll be plenty of room for everyone, even with the ConDead zone.

But whether cyclists will still be forced into traffic on Monday remains to be seen.

For more information about this Saturday's Summer Streets festivities in Queens, click here. Staten Island's truncated car-free day will also be on Saturday on Forest Avenue between Elizabeth Street and Bard Avenue. For that info, click here. All Summer Streets car bans run from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Here's rest of the schedule:

Manhattan on Aug. 2

Manhattan on Aug. 9

Manhattan on Aug. 16

Brooklyn and The Bronx on Aug. 23.

