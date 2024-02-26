Monday’s Headlines: Flaco, We Hardly Knew Ye Edition

The only story that anyone wanted to talk about was the death of Flaco the owl, who neither knew that he had a name, nor that he was the darling of the city's Instagram set.

The Central Park Zoo broke the news with a press release about the death from "an apparent collision with a building on West 89th Street in Manhattan." But just as there are no "accidents" in the road violence world, the same is true in the glass-walled skyscraper world. As such, the zoo didn't call Flaco's death an "accident" but a very preventable crash: "The vandal who damaged Flaco’s exhibit [last year] jeopardized the safety of the bird and is ultimately responsible for his death," the statement read.

Nicole Gelinas at the Post jumped all over that angle with a good column that some editor headlined to blame "progressivism" even though Gelinas herself never claimed to know that the vandal was a liberal (before describing any animal lover as a progressive, it's worth noting that Bernie Goetz was an animal rights activist and Hitler was a vegetarian).

The Times did the deepest dive. Rest in power, Flaco.

In other news: