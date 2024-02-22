Thursday’s Headlines: Celebrate What’s Good About Our City Edition

Walk, don't run!

It's now less than one week til the annual "Public Space Awards" hosted by our friends at Open Plans on Thursday, Feb. 29 (leap day!). So if you haven't done so, it really is time to click on these blue words and get your tickets to the best party of the winter.

Admit it, you want to honor this year's winners and help raise money for more awesome projects next year and party with your favorite Streetsblog editors (who are really just glomming on).

First, the winners:

Most Innovative Model for Public Space Management: Corona Plaza

Neighborhood Champion Award: Flatbush Nostrand Junction BID

Citywide Transformation Award: Department of Transportation's Summer Streets (which expanded to all the boroughs last year!)

Most Inspiring Neighborhood Vision: North Brooklyn Safe Streets Organizers & North Brooklyn Parks Alliance

Just as important, click here to vote for the audience-selected fifth honoree, which this year is dedicated to public space activization. And the nominees are: Kuki Go for his tape (yes, tape) art; Misha Tyutyunik for his newly extended Kensington Plaza; and the Skate Everything School for holding skateboarding "classes" on open streets all over town.

It'll be a blast (especially towards the end, when some of those aforementioned editors start singing old labor union songs about bike lanes). The fun starts at 7 p.m. in Lower Manhattan.

In other news from a busy Wednesday: