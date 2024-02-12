Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines: LVIII Edition

We didn't get the express written consent of the NFL to reproduce or retransmit any accounts or descriptions of the Big Game, so all you get is this generic image. Plus other news.

12:01 AM EST on February 12, 2024

We don’t have money to get the express written consent of the NFL to reproduce or retransmit any accounts or descriptions of the Big Game, so all you get is this generic image.

OK, we have to admit, the Super Bowl was very exciting. But now we can put aside foolish things and get ready for baseball. Until then, here are the weekend stories you might have missed:

  • Not sure about the timing, but the Daily News did an explainer on congestion pricing — at least four months before it's supposed to start. Meanwhile, the Post did what it's been doing for months — printing tales of potential woe from self-interested people who don't like congestion pricing.
  • On the plus side, Work-Bites published Charles Komanoff's pro-congestion pricing letter.
  • The city is moving ever so slowly ahead in its effort to develop waterfront cargo docks. (Gothamist)
  • The horror of cars is a global phenomenon, as the world record holder in the marathon was killed in a crash in Kenya. (NY Post)
  • Closer to home, a driver killed another motorist in Queens. (NYDN)
  • And, of course, the Staten Island Advance's position on anything to do with cars is, "More, please!"
  • Say it again — out loud, so the mayor and Curtis Sliwa can hear you: There is no crime wave involving migrants (NYDN) — unless you count the cops (Hell Gate)
  • Nonetheless, as papers and pols whip up anti-migrant hysteria, the relentlessly pro-cop amNY printed the NYPD's talking points about fare evaders without actually adding in any corroborating evidence. Smoke and mirrors like this was common: "NYPD statistics showed that more than 70 percent of all transit crime stems from robberies and grand larcenies. Now, police officials note, those crimes are being largely perpetrated by individuals who hop the turnstiles and then target straphangers."
  • The Daily News really oversold the mayor's Chinatown presser last week. Our coverage set the record straight.
  • Protest is an American right — it should not be relabeled "domestic terrorism." (NY Post)
  • The weather-obsessed New York Post can't help itself — it's already predicting a snowstorm on Tuesday when, in fact, it'll only be rain (according to my trick ankle).
  • Former federal transit man Larry Penner has a lot to say about the Second Avenue Subway expansion. (Mass Transit)
  • Finally, the Times did a mini-feature on the open gangway subway cars, which I got to experience first hand on my way to hockey:
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

