Thursday’s Headlines: We’ll Always Have Paris Edition

People are always asking us, "Why are you guys always writing about how awesome Paris is?" And the answer is simple: It's a city that gets stuff done for pedestrians and cyclists — much like New York could do ... if we weren't so stuck up about how everything is so "different" here.

The above rant was occasioned by a new Streetfilms video from U.N.-award winning documentarian Clarence Eckerson, aka the Orson Welles of the Street, whose work in the City of Light has reminded us anew how far behind we lag as a global capital.

His latest video shows how much can be accomplished in a very short period — just about a year — when a city is serious about safety and livability. And don't even get us started on Paris's latest SUV crackdown.

Enjoy:

In other news:

The Prospect Heights Neighborhood Development Corporation is really ramping up its effort to get Mayor Adams to see that he's just dead wrong if he believes what he's hearing from the very small number of opponents of the Underhill Avenue bike boulevard. Here's the group's latest debunk, via the platform formerly known as Twitter:

We’ve heard lots of concern (including from @NYCMayor himself) that it’s hard for trucks and emergency vehicles to travel down Underhill Ave. So, we’ve been keeping an eye on the traffic! 👀 View the results for yourself: 🚗 🚕 🚌 🚐 🚛 🚚 🚑 🚒 💨 pic.twitter.com/O42BzgtG54 — Underhill Open Streets (@UnderhillOSCC) February 6, 2024