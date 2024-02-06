‘We’ve Done An Amazing Job Building Bus Lanes,’ Says Mayor Who Keeps Killing Bus Lanes

Mayor Adams claimed on Tuesday that he's done a great job building bus lanes, despite missing legally required mileage targets for both years of his administration as city buses remain the slowest in the nation.
Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani (D-Queens) strafed Adams during a budget hearing in the state capital by asking himself how he could consider himself a "law and order" mayor if he's failed to hit bus lane mileage targets required by city law. The failure to carry out said law resulted in just 12.9 bus lane built out of a required 20 in 2022 and just 13.3 bus lane miles built out of a required 30 in 2023.
The total shortfall is nearly half of the mileage Adams was required by law to build in his first two years.
Adams's claim that he's listened to and engaged communities doesn't even pass muster with what he's done as mayor. The DOT has not made a peep about bus priority on Flatbush Avenue since a perfunctory update in January 2023. According to that update, "estimated implementation" of the project was supposed to begin last year.
And on Fordham Road, the DOT's years-long outreach revealed that bus riders wanted aggressive bus priority — but the Adams administration bowed to a small number of institutional and business opponents, which left bus riders where they've been since 2008.
"What's really revolutionary about the way that Mayor Adams has listened to bus riders is that when 70 percent of residents supported the Fordham Road busway, he decided to scrap it after four years of planning," Mamdani said after the hearing. "49 percent of bus riders are dissatisfied with wait times — and he could have ensured that bus lanes were built to speed up travel times — instead he's made 1.4 million daily bus riders take the slowest buses in the country."
If all of this sounds like a clip show of the mayor's greatest misses, it's because neither Adams nor the DOT has laid out any kind of ambitious agenda for bus priority since June 2022, when Adams and the MTA held their first (and only) "transit improvement summit." Most of the bus lane projects Adams announced following the summit have been finished or killed, leaving New Yorkers in the dark about where the administration is headed to do any additional bus lanes or if Adams will build what he owes the city.
The mayor's performance at the hearing left bus advocates slack-jawed.
"If the mayor actually listened to communities, he would present a detailed plan for how he's going to keep the promise he made to the community of two million bus riders and build the 130 new miles of bus lanes he owes us in the next two years," said Riders Alliance spokesman Danny Pearlstein.
Dave Colon is a reporter from Long Beach, a barrier island off of the coast of Long Island that you can bike to from the city. It’s a real nice ride. He’s previously been the editor of Brokelyn, a reporter at Gothamist, a freelance reporter and delivered freshly baked bread by bike. Dave is on Twitter as @davecolon. Email Dave Colon at dcolon@streetsblog.org