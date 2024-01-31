Wednesday’s Headlines: Moped Regulation Incoming Edition

Streetsblog has followed the crisis of illegal and unregistered mopeds proliferating on city streets and bike lanes for most of last year. On Tuesday, state legislators in Albany put forward a set of bills they hope will begin to address the problem.

The bills, backed by the E-Vehicle Safety Alliance, appear to be a sensible response to a serious issue — though the devil will lie in the details. Streetsblog reporter Julianne Cuba spoke to Assembly Member Alex Bores (D-Manhattan) on Tuesday about the legislative package, which includes two bills that focus on e-bikes, stand-up scooters and pedal-assist Citi Bikes (which are not a statistically significant safety problem) and one bill that focuses on the main non-car problem on our streets: Illegal mopeds. The package includes:

A7628 , which requires municipalities to file reports on crashes "involving electric scooters [sic] and bicycles with electric assist."

S1246 , which increases penalties for fleeing the scene of a crash involving "electric scooters [sic] and bicycles with electric assist."

S7703A/ 8450 , which requires mopeds be "registered at the point of sale." Bores said he plans to update the language of his Assembly proposal to match up with Hoylman-Sigal's, which Streetsblog covered last year

Streetsblog plans to follow these bills closely as they make their way through the legislature — or don't. Stay tuned for more coverage.

In other news: