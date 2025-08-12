Tuesday’s Headlines: Badge Idea Edition

President Trump took over policing in one of America's most important cities yesterday on the false pretense that crime is up — and if you don't think the same thing isn't going to happen here, you haven't been paying attention. (I mean, it's already happening in some ways, The City reported.)

We'll let others cover what happened in D.C. yesterday, but we'll be on the front lines when the autocracy moves north. (NY Times, Guardian, The Atlantic)

In other news: