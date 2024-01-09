Tuesday’s Headlines: Clear And Present Danger Edition

A hit-and-run driver who crashed into another car and killed one of its passengers early Monday had received a whopping 10 speed camera tickets since the end of November.

Cops arrested the 26 year-old driver behind the wheel of the second car, who ABC 7 reported was driving with a suspended license. The driver of the Kia Sportage with New Jersey plates that caused the crash remains at large.

It's the second car that racked up the tickets, journalist Liam Quigley reported on Twitter. The Daily News also covered the crash — and, like ABC, failed to mention the alleged killer's driving record.

The Kia shown crashing into the Toyota has 10 school zone speeding tickets since the end of November, most of them in Brooklyn.

Vehicles with that many tickets were the target of the the Dangerous Vehicle Abatement Program, a city-run program that expired last year after failing to improve safety. The program aimed to force drivers with a significant number of speeding and red light camera tickets to take a safety course or have their cars impounded, but just 885 people took the course between Oct. 26, 200 and March 31, 2023 — even though many more drivers qualified for the program.

