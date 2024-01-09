Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines: Clear And Present Danger Edition

A hit-and-run driver who killed one person in Bushwick on Monday had received 10 speed camera tickets in the last month-and-a-half. Plus more news.

12:00 AM EST on January 9, 2024

Photo: DrStarbuck/Flickr

A hit-and-run driver who crashed into another car and killed one of its passengers early Monday had received a whopping 10 speed camera tickets since the end of November.

Cops arrested the 26 year-old driver behind the wheel of the second car, who ABC 7 reported was driving with a suspended license. The driver of the Kia Sportage with New Jersey plates that caused the crash remains at large.

It's the second car that racked up the tickets, journalist Liam Quigley reported on Twitter. The Daily News also covered the crash — and, like ABC, failed to mention the alleged killer's driving record.

Vehicles with that many tickets were the target of the the Dangerous Vehicle Abatement Program, a city-run program that expired last year after failing to improve safety. The program aimed to force drivers with a significant number of speeding and red light camera tickets to take a safety course or have their cars impounded, but just 885 people took the course between Oct. 26, 200 and March 31, 2023 — even though many more drivers qualified for the program.

In other news:

  • "Hundreds" of Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested after blocking three bridges and the Holland Tunnel. (Gothamist, Daily News)
  • Oy vey! More weather is coming! (Gothamist)
  • City & State ran through potential impacts of New York's upcoming congressional redistricting.
  • Self-proclaimed "transit advocates" of Passengers United now pushing against improved buses in Queens. (QNS)
  • The Times spent way too much time talking about smartphones and pedestrian fatalities in the latest episode of The Daily.
  • Eric Adams enters this year's state legislative session "short on leverage," Politico reports.
  • Larry Penner wishes Nassau County's NICE bus network a happy 13th birthday. (Mass Transit)
  • NYPD cop killed in Long Island highway crash while driving to work. (Daily News)
  • Rt. 9 safety issues persist after another pedestrian death on the deadly Upstate strip popular for recreational cyclists. (Daily Voice)
David Meyer@dahvnyc

David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as deputy editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.

