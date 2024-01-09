Tuesday’s Headlines: Clear And Present Danger Edition
A hit-and-run driver who killed one person in Bushwick on Monday had received 10 speed camera tickets in the last month-and-a-half. Plus more news.
More from Streetsblog New York City
EXCLUSIVE: Gov. Hochul Again Seeks to Let New York City Lower its Speed Limits
The legislation failed to get over the line last year despite the support of Mayor Adams.
New Jersey Lawmakers Pass Major Reforms to Combat Temporary License Plate Fraud
The vote follows a seven-month Streetsblog investigation that uncovered widespread misuse of temporary license plates, with car dealers selling the tags illegally to New Yorkers using them to avoid accountability on the road.
MTA Boss: We’ll Win All Those Congestion Pricing Lawsuits
The UFT's anti-transit effort to kill congestion pricing on behalf of "like two dozen people" will hurt students most, Lieber said.
Dozens of Car Dealers Shut Down for Temporary License Plate Fraud Following Streetsblog Investigation
And seven dealerships identified by Streetsblog as possible temp tag sellers are now under criminal investigation, officials said.