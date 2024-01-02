Tuesday’s Headlines: Ring in 2024 and Drum Out 2023 Edition

We all know what happened this weekend — we got to sweep 2023 into the dustbin of history. Thankfully.

It was a terrible year. Twelve kids under age 18 died in 2023. Twenty-nine cyclists — a recent record — were killed. The mayor completely neglected buses and the legal requirement for bike lanes (and when he wasn't, his Department of Transportation was creating "mountable" bike lanes).

Gothamist also did a year-in-review of the transportation scene. Nicole Gelinas looked at street safety with her slightly askew angle in the Post.

And others looked broader at the mayor. The City called 2023 his sophomore slump year. The Times's own broad overview of Hizzoner wisely questioned the mayor's "pattern of stymying major bus and bike lane projects in response to opposition from political allies."

And our readers had the final say thanks to surveys at the bottom of our end-of-year articles:

And, finally, we would be remiss if we did not honor our end-of-year fundraising drive donors, who showed up at the very end of the year to help keep the lights on at Streetsblog: Thanks, Sheldon! Thanks, Jill! Thanks, Michael! Thanks, Michelangelo! Thanks, Laura! Thanks, Cyrus! Thanks, Tony! Thanks, Susan! Thanks, Benjamin! Thanks, William! Thanks, Jeffrey! Thanks, Mark! Thanks, Erik! Thanks, Jeffrey! Thanks, Colin! Thanks, Alana! Thanks, Dom! Thanks, Paul! Thanks, Catherine! Thanks, Gary! Thanks, Jeff! Thanks, Gino! Thanks, Joseph! Thanks, Aaron! Thanks, Jared! Thanks, another Michael! Thanks, Leslie! Thanks, Peter! Thanks, Eric! Thanks, second Peter! Thanks, second Mark! Thanks, Cody! Thanks, Alan! Thanks, third Michael! Thanks, Richard! Thanks, Adam!

Even though it's 2024, you can still donate whenever you want, simply by clicking here or on the logo above. Thanks and keep reading!

(OK, one more thing about 2023: Nothing says out-with-the-old better than Mulchfest. Here are this year's locations to trash a tree. Very large swathes of Brooklyn and Queens aren't on the map, so check first.)

In other news from over the long and mirth-filled weekend: