Friday’s Headlines: Twelve Kids Died in 2023 Edition

Since this is our last headlines post of the year, we thought we'd leave our readers, and Mayor Adams, with something to think about over the long weekend — a thread about the 12 children and teenagers killed in car crashes on city streets this year.
That's an enormous amount of pain for families and for our city to bear. And that list above doesn't include the 200-plus other people killed by car drivers this year. Here's hoping that someday, Vision Zero puts us out of a job.
In other news:
The top story yesterday was the different manner in which various outlets handled the MTA's announcement that it is doing booming business on its bridges. The Daily News called it an example of the region's economic health, while Gothamist called it what it is: carmageddon. No matter what you think, having 335 million vehicles crossing the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, the Triborough Bridge and the other MTA-run crossings is a lot of traffic.
For once, I liked a Roz Chast cartoon because this one celebrated New York without cars. (New Yorker)
A police chase in Staten Island caused massive property damage. (NY Post)
City Hall fired back at disgraced former Rep. George Santos, whose car was allegedly broken into, prompting him to demand that Mayor Adams resign. (NY Post)
Several outlets covered the death of an electric bike rider on Thursday, but unlike Streetsblog, wrongly identified the vehicle. It is not a moped. (amNY)
Don't drive, we say. But definitely don't drive drunk, the NYPD says. (amNY)
Who's idea was this installation on 29th Street in Astoria, DOT?
Former federal transit man Larry Penner wants more information on the Queens bus redesign. (Mass Transit)
And, finally, Woody Allen showed once again why he's out of step with the city he claims to love: