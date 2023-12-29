Friday’s Headlines: Twelve Kids Died in 2023 Edition

Since this is our last headlines post of the year, we thought we'd leave our readers, and Mayor Adams, with something to think about over the long weekend — a thread about the 12 children and teenagers killed in car crashes on city streets this year.

Ronish Kush, 16, was killed on Jan. 29, 2023, while he was riding in a car: https://t.co/FpLa4bI7m0 — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) December 28, 2023

Jaydan McLaurin, 16, was killed on April 10 while he was riding a bike: https://t.co/7SiZhteWw7 — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) December 28, 2023

Alyssa Henley, 17, was killed on June 19 on a motorcycle: https://t.co/ro7yfvnvuj — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) December 28, 2023

Dylan Picaza, 16, was killed on Oct. 11 on a motorcycle: https://t.co/ixtzQLrFul — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) December 28, 2023

Reudolfo Encarnacion, 15, was killed on Nov. 9 while riding on a scooter: https://t.co/nrFl8evg6X — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) December 28, 2023

Quintas Chen, 3, was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Nov. 29 while crossing the street: https://t.co/IoW7RThlz5 — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) December 28, 2023

That's an enormous amount of pain for families and for our city to bear. And that list above doesn't include the 200-plus other people killed by car drivers this year. Here's hoping that someday, Vision Zero puts us out of a job.

In other news:

The top story yesterday was the different manner in which various outlets handled the MTA's announcement that it is doing booming business on its bridges. The Daily News called it an example of the region's economic health, while Gothamist called it what it is: carmageddon. No matter what you think, having 335 million vehicles crossing the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, the Triborough Bridge and the other MTA-run crossings is a lot of traffic.

