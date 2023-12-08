Friday’s Headlines: Here’s a Great Fundraising Idea Edition

As we've been mentioning this month, we're in our annual fundraising drive — and people have already been so generous and selfless.

Now, it's time to get something back for your altruism. Starting today and continuing through the end of the month, anyone who contributes $500 or more will get a personal ride-along with our editor as he goes out and repairs defaced license plates or uncovers covered plates, as he's been doing in his "criminal mischief" series all year.

And any contributor hitting four figures will get the ultimate prize: a personalized verse in a new recording of the Jimmy and the Jaywalkers' hit, "Criminal Mischief" (which, you'll recall, the New Yorker called an "earworm").

Kuntzman made the announcement on the Streetsblog X feed yesterday after catching a placard perp in Lower Manhattan:

Here's a RARE opportunity to help Streetsblog AND help wipe out the scourge of license plate defacement: It's our first-ever CRIMINAL MISCHIEF fundraiser! Click below for some must-see criminal mischief: pic.twitter.com/iV8bjPtVrR — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) December 7, 2023

So whaddya say? Click the donation icon above and get ready to commit "criminal mischief" with the man himself.

And before we get to today's headlines, let's honor yesterday's donors: Thanks, Ross! Thanks, Benjamin! Thanks, Joseph! Thanks, Carol!

Want your name added to that list? Give today! Thanks.

In other news:

Mayor Adams's taxpayer-funded press office put out a list of statements from union, business and political leaders pushing back on a recent poll showing him with historically low approval ratings. The statements do not quite read as genuine: