Monday’s Headlines: The Ghosts in the Machine Edition

It's been a busy few days it's been on the ghost car and defaced plate beat.

Late on Friday, we learned that the New Jersey Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee unanimously advanced a bill that would severely crack down on the rogue dealers of the temporary license plates that flood New York City streets and allow reckless drivers to avoid accountability.

The topic was the basis for an award-winning seven-month investigation by Streetsblog's Jesse Coburn, whose work was praised by Sen. Nilsa Cruz-Perez (D-Camden) in a statement: “Recent reporting has shone a light on the full extent of this issue, and the threat it poses to the public. Journalists have done their part, and now it is time for us lawmakers to do ours to end this abuse of our state’s laws.”

The bill follows most of the substantive changes suggested by Coburn's reporting: higher fines, greater scrutiny and more hurdles that dealers need to jump through to prove they're legitimate.

Meanwhile, the MTA called another dog-and-pony show to demonstrate that is cracking down on drivers who don't pay their tolls, typically through plate covers or defacement. In this latest three day sweep, the MTA impounded 44 vehicles at the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge with tolls and fines totaling $922,500. So far this year, the agency has intercepted 2,705 vehicles, up nearly 44 percent from the 1,880 intercepted in all of 2022, the SI Advance reported. (The Daily News and Post also covered.)

All of this is relevant giving the coming camera-based congestion pricing toll system. We reached out to the city DOT and the MTA last week for more information about which states don't play ball with their registration records, but we didn't hear back (believe me, we're on it).

There's a lot of leg- (and car-) work involved in cracking down on scofflaws, so Council Member Justin Brannan took to X to point out that the danger of ghost plates could easily be obviated with technology:

Using GPS telematics API on red light / speed cameras & toll readers will mean it won't matter what your dumb ass plate says, the camera technology will read who the vehicle is registered to and they will be held accountable/liable. — Justin Brannan (@JustinBrannan) December 15, 2023

And, finally, I mentioned earlier this month that a $500 donation to Streetsblog qualifies the donor for a ride along as I seek my personal vengeance against people who cover or deface their plate. So far, two generous contributors have been on one of my "criminal mischief" runs — and I was glad to have them along when we were confronted by a man who covered his defaced plate with both an illegal Georgia temp tag and an opaque plate cover. The man refused to accept our reasons for taking pictures of his car, so he called the cops, who promptly showed up and sorted everything out (though they did not write him a ticket for his fraudulent plate).

The incident is not in the video because, wouldn't you know it, my camera was off. But the rest of the day was captured on film, so enjoy (and donate!):

Even without donors, I sometimes perform criminal mischief in my spare time:

Boy, I can't wait til congestion pricing ... when self-righteous,flag-waving, placard perp jerks like this try to cheat the system. I'll be waiting for them on 59th St! #criminalmischief pic.twitter.com/o9Dsf4VMs3 — Gersh Kuntzman (@GershKuntzman) December 17, 2023

Whether you give $500 to make criminal mischief with me, or just want to make a small donation to help Streetsblog keep doing the great work we're doing, we sincerely appreciate it.

As such, we'd like to honor the weekend's donors: Thanks, Alec! Thanks, Paco! Thanks, Isaac! Thanks, Mark! Thanks, Rachel! Thanks, Ivan! Thanks, Benjamin! Thanks, Kate! Thanks, Catherine!

In other news: