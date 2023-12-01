Friday’s Headlines: A Congestion Alert Day

It was wall-to-wall congestion pricing coverage on Thursday, and Streetsblog joined the rest of the press corps in getting a few bites at that apple.

Here were the sweetest fruits in that barrel:

In other news:

Streetsblog, NY Post, The outrage over the hit-and-run killing of 3-year-old Quintas Chen in Flushing has only started ( NYDN QNS ). But late on Thursday, cops announced they had arrested a 20-year-old suspect and charged him with leaving the scene and driving without a license ( CBS2 ).

Streetsblog covered the mayor's announcement that he would "daylight" 1,000 intersections per year. Like us, amNY mentioned how far behind Hizzoner is on his bus and bike lane mileage requirements. Gothamist's headline pissed off DOT spokesman Vin Barone on his personal Bluesky account:

Vin Barone on Bluesky.